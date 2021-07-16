Bali Travel Guide

Bali is busiest during America's summer holiday and festive season, while low season falls over the rainy months of November to March. Because Bali, unlike the rest of Indonesia, is predominantly Hindu, Ramadan does not affect tourism much. The biggest holiday of the year is Nyepi, which involves fantastical parades of men and boys hauling ogoh-ogoh (huge handmade demon dolls) the night before a 24-hour silent day, on which even the airport falls quiet and planes don't take off or land, and the use of electricity and vehicles is forbidden. For that period, tourists must stay on the grounds of their accommodations, but it's a beautiful opportunity to experience Balinese culture as well as epic stargazing. Surfers will find the best waves on the west coast of Bali from May to October, at which point the winds shift and it improves on the eastern side.