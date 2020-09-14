Wenshua Art Gallery Exuma

For many years, Exuma artists were bursting with creativity while starved of a dedicated space. They found salvation in Wendy Cartwright’s Wenshua Art Gallery (which takes its invented name from a biblical word for deliverance combined with the owner’s own name). The works at Wenshua run the gamut from abstract contemporary paintings to intuitive driftwood sculptures. Much of the work is exclusively found on the island. All of the artists represented here are native to Exuma or other islands in the Bahamas.