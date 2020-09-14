This Nassau gallery could just as easily be called a museum of Bahamian art, culture and heritage. Any Bahamian artist worth knowing or buying can either be found at Doongalik Studios or recommended through its owners and curators. Such is the reputation of this marvelously unpretentious art village, where you will find the outstanding work of Bahamian masters as well as up-and-comers; the works include paintings, ceramics, native wood carvings, shell and coconut art, and literary art.