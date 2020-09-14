From its melancholy beginnings as a lovers’ requiem, the Yellow Bird travelled a long and winding path to become a renowned Bahamian cocktail. It started as a beautiful 1883 Haitian Creole poem about a woman named Choucoune, only to be turned into a song with the same name in the early '50s. Shortly after, an English songwriter took the catchy calypso rhythm, paired it with new lyrics and created the now ubiquitous version of “Yellow Bird.” Today, the refreshing drink, named for the well-known song, blends citrus fruits with a mixture of rums.