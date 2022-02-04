Van Breugel’s Bistro and Bar

This downtown Nassau bistro and bar caters to a classy professional crowd that knows how to keep it casual and fun. It would be a shame not to order from the European-inspired menu, as the food is flavorful and light, but this is also a satisfying spot for a happy hour bar stop or cocktails at night. Service winds down by 10:30 p.m., so park your drinking cup here if you like to party early and make it to bed before midnight.