Pineapple Upside-Down Martini

I make no assertions about the origin of this fun and flavorful cocktail, but I do lay claim to it for the Bahamas—it sips as smooth as vanilla icing on a rum-soaked pound cake, and at the same time pays tribute to the country’s famous start in the pineapple trade (we supplied Dole their first crop of pineapples). A dash of grenadine sinks to form the bottom layer for this liquid "cake," while a frothy mix of pineapple juice and vanilla vodka creates the yellow-tinted top.