Many people think they know the Goombay Smash, but the recipes that abound are only imitations of the original, which is still made from a secret family recipe at the Little Blue Bee Bar in Abaco, Bahamas. The tradition of the cocktail's creator, Emily Cooper, continues today with her daughter Miss Violet, who still runs the rustic watering hole. She says the secret is all in the family shake, something her mother put her entire body into: the strong tropical punch is finished inside a one gallon plastic bottle where it is shaken to produce natural foam.