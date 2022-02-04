Cain at The Cove
  1. T+L
  2. Destinations
  3. Caribbean + Bermuda
  4. Bahamas
  5. Cain at The Cove

Cain at The Cove

This adult-only complex at Atlantis Resort offers the best in poolside pampering, with its luxury concierge service extending from the hotel to the beachfront. The full service poolside bar doubles as a café. As you sip on top-shelf cocktails you can play Blackjack inside an outdoor gaming pavilion or sunbathe on freestanding daybeds suspended over the water. 

Other Nearby Restaurants
suitcase
Bamboo Shack
Bamboo Shack is the embodiment of Bahamian fast... Read More
travel package
Da Glass Kitchen
You will have to wait: That is the first rule o... Read More
photos
The Cricket Club Restaurant & Pub
Although it overlooks the Haynes Oval, the Cric... Read More
camera and maps
On The Porch
Nassau’s most iconic art space, Doongalik Studi... Read More
photos
Conchie Joes Food Truck
If the traditional Bahamian food truck is a lun... Read More
travel package
Chat ‘N’ Chill
Many beachfront restaurants are satisfied with ... Read More
Nearby Hotels
travel package
Sivananda Yoga Retreat
You’ll leave stress far behind at this beachsid... Read More
travel package
Palm Top Villas
This private resort, on Staniel Cay in the Exum... Read More
suitcase
Hope Town Harbour Lodge
At this Abaco lodge, centrally located in Hope ... Read More
travel package
Sandyport Beaches Resort
This is one of the few resorts in Nassau that r... Read More
camera and maps
Old Bahama Bay Resort and Yacht Harbour
This beachfront resort is a self-contained isla... Read More
camera and maps
Fowl Cay Resort
Everything you could possibly want from a visit... Read More
Nearby Bars
Frog & Onion Pub Bar in Bermuda
The Frog & Onion Pub
Everything about this west end pub in the Royal... Read More
Le Select Bar in St. Barts
Le Select
You’ve probably heard that crooner Jimmy Buffet... Read More
Rock Bar in St. Barts
Rock Bar
Sitting at this newly expanded bar, which is at... Read More
Nikki Beach Club in St. Barts
Nikki Beach
Renowned for their DJ-fueled parties avec bottl... Read More
Le Ti St. Barth Bar in St. Barts
Le Ti St. Barth
Reservations are a must at this boudoir-themed ... Read More
The Pickled Onion Bar in Bermuda
The Pickled Onion
Affectionately known as “The P.O.” among locals... Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today for just $1 an issue!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Receive exclusive travel deals, insider tips, inspiration, breaking news updates, and more.
Sign up