Bimini Road
The liveliest restaurant and bar inside Atlantis’ Marina Village is Bimini Road, a casual nightspot with ocean-inspired décor and Caribbean flavor. Get comfortable and order a steady flow of tropical libations, because the energetic house band keeps the spirits high. On Saturday nights, the Bimini Road bar provides a front row seat to the rhythmic Marina Village Junkanoo parade.
