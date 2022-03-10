Like a scattered string of pearls, the islands of the Bahamas stretch from their most northerly point (less than an hour's flight from Miami) south across 500 miles of the Caribbean Sea. As the site of Columbus's first landfall in the America's, the Bahamas have a long history to their beautiful beaches. With over 2,000 islands and cays, the Bahamas are home to some of the best beaches in the world. Explore historic and modern Nassau and World Heritage Sites, all while enjoying turquoise blue ocean views. Visit the Bahamas to relax on the most secluded white-sand beaches, take a boating trip to discover stunning islands and snorkel above coral reefs. Our Bahamas travel guide will help you navigate the many island adventures available.