Joan Jett
You may know Shepard Fairey as the creator of the famous Barack Obama “Hope” poster back in 2008. He's one of the most famous street artists in the word, and in 2014 his work came to the streets of Austin. Fairey’s mural of Joan Jett, on the corner of 4th and Guadalupe, was unveiled during South by Southwest.
Other Nearby Things to Do
Founded in 1970, this is one of the nation's le... Read More
Setting (in and around the Texas Capitol), timi... Read More
This free event celebrating young adult literat... Read More
At the University of Texas' Ransom Center, you ... Read More
Besides an extensive selection of comic books a... Read More
East-Central Austin is a haven of artistic acti... Read More
Nearby Hotels
Another Lambert creation, the St. Cecilia (open... Read More
With bright-white stylings, floor-to-ceiling wi... Read More
If you're coming to Austin ready to eat (and yo... Read More
Opened in late 2013, Lone Star Court by Valenci... Read More
Barton Creek Resort and Spa has plenty to keep ... Read More
With a lazy river and water slide, the Crooked ... Read More
Nearby Restaurants
When I lived in the Hyde Park area near the Uni... Read More
Recently and beautifully renovated, 1886 Café &... Read More
"Bake shop and beer garden" isn't a business de... Read More
Family-owned La Mexicana isn't fancy, but it is... Read More
The décor in pale aqua and white is as sweet as... Read More
On funky South First Street, Freddie's has a pl... Read More