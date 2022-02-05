Hi, How Are You
This simple mural by musician Daniel Johnston has remained intact near the University of Texas for more than 20 years, even as the building where it was painted has changed from a record store to the Thai restaurant it is today. You may recognize the image: Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain used to wear a T-shirt with Johnston’s drawing.

 

