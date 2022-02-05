Greetings From Austin
Originally painted in 1998 and recently refurbished, this mural at Roadside Relics on South First Street calls to mind a vintage postcard. It’s so beloved that businesses and individuals in the area chipped in to raise the money needed for the restoration. Stop by to see it when you enjoy one of the many great restaurants on South First.
