The most famous dish here is called SOS 2014, after the military slang for "Stew on a Shingle." (At least that's the polite version.) But at Olivia, steak tips, gravy, and eggs on toast become amazing. Other standouts: biscuits and gravy, and fried chicken dotted with jalapenos. Pomegranate-juice mimosas are the perfect counterpoint to all that richness. (Reservations recommended.)