EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Fans of the Austin-shot television series Friday Night Lights might recognize this retro-themed restaurant with a big menu of burgers, pizza and lots more. On Wednesday evenings, you get one free kids' meal for each adult entrée purchased. Parents will also appreciate that the restaurant lists nutritional info online.
