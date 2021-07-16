Auckland Travel Guide

QT Auckland

Address: 4 Viaduct Harbor Ave, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

Phone: +64 9 379 9123

Website

Following successful outposts in Queenstown and Wellington, the QT opened its doors in Auckland's Viaduct last November and swiftly became popular with both tourists and local revelers, thanks to its sprawling rooftop bar. The vibe is comparable to the likes of The Standard and W Hotels, with an eccentric, Millennial-focused take on luxury. Local influencers have been engaged as collaborators to help keep guests in the loop with the best the city has to offer; there's even a 'Director of Chaos' that can curate an extravagant night on the town.