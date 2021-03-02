Atlanta Travel Guide

While it's been years since Atlanta became one of the trendiest cities in the U.S., it certainly hasn't left the spotlight. There are countless reasons to plan a visit to what is widely considered the gateway to the southeast, but put simply: the Big Peach is just plain fun. From bustling markets and award-winning restaurants to ample green spaces, shopping centers, fascinating museums, pivotal historical sites, and a lively bar scene, Atlanta is undeniably full of charisma with something for every traveler.
Those interested in sampling local cuisine will be delighted at the impressive number of restaurants worth visiting in the city, from down-home barbeque joints to iconic restaurants and an ever-growing selection of new spots featuring global cuisines. Families will find no shortage of things to do with the kids, from biking through parks to visiting dolphins, sharks, and beluga whales at the famed Georgia Aquarium.
And of course, the great outdoors are just as much of a draw as the urban experiences in ATL. The city boasts lush parks like the BeltLine and Piedmont Park, ideal for long walks and bike rides. Keep in mind that Atlanta is only 90 miles from the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains, so those with time to spare should consider a quick trip north for hiking or backpacking.
Eastern Standard Time. Daylight Savings Time observed seasonally.
The shoulder seasons offer the mildest (and least humid) weather. Visit Atlanta in the spring, when the azaleas and dogwoods are in full bloom and parks are lush, or in the fall, when the temperature cools and the trees turn, providing a smoldering backdrop for outdoor concerts and festivals.
Currency: United States Dollar ($)
Language: English
Electric: Type A two-prong plug or Type B three-prong plug
Atlanta has more than 65 streets with the name Peachtree.
Atlanta's airport, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world's busiest airport.
Atlanta's nickname is "City in a Forest" because it features rolling hills and dense tree coverage.
Centennial Park was built for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games.
Trains: MARTA, Atlanta Streetcar
Buses: MARTA
Taxis: Available 24/7
Car service: Uber, Lyft
Address: 88 West Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Phone: (404) 563-7900
Website
This striking resort-style hotel offers timeless luxury in the form of peerless accommodations, butler service, fine dining, afternoon tea, bespoke spa treatments, and proximity to high-end shopping. Situated in the upscale Buckhead neighborhood, the St. Regis Atlanta has some of the city’s finest accommodations—think floor-to-ceiling windows, handcrafted chandeliers, and marble bathrooms with soaking tubs. The star of the show, though, is the glimmering Pool Piazza, a 40,000-square-foot swimming pool with chic cabanas and poolside drink service.
Address: 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Phone: (404) 995-7500
Website
For those interested in proximity to terrific shopping and on-site wellness features, The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is the place to stay. Located near Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square, and The Shops at Buckhead, these elegant accommodations are close to the neighborhood’s buzzing fashion district. Additionally, the property touts a luxurious spa, a yoga studio, a sauna and steam room, and personal concierges for guests.
Address: 3434 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Phone: (404) 237-2700
Website
One of Buckhead’s most charming properties, The Whitley blends traditional southern grandeur with cosmopolitan style. The hotel features elegant guest rooms and spacious suites, many with sweeping skyline views and all with sophisticated details like marble bathroom counters, high ceilings, and 400-thread-count Egyptian cotton linens by Frette. Guests can enjoy signature relaxation treatments from the award-winning Whitley Spa, and discover the innovative southern-style menu at Trade Root Restaurant & Lounge.
Address: 300 Ted Turner Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
Phone: (678) 515-0300
Website
Details like the pet-friendly policy, on-site pool, and live acoustic shows at the property’s bar make the affordable Aloft Atlanta Downtown accommodations especially appealing. Located near the beautiful Centennial Olympic Park, these vibrant, loft-style rooms and suites have everything you need for a comfortable stay in the bustling heart of the city. Tech-forward rooms and event spaces are especially convenient for those traveling for business.
Address: 54 Peachtree Street SW, Atlanta, GA 303031
Phone: (678) 702-8600
Websites
The major draw at Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta is that this is an all-suite property in the heart of downtown. Housed in a preserved historic building, guests can expect modern, comfortable multi-room accommodations, complimentary breakfast daily, and high-speed WiFi. The suites are conveniently located near must-see attractions like the Georgia World Congress Center, the Georgia Aquarium, the Coca-Cola Museum and The National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
Address: 110 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Phone: (404) 521-2250
Website
Tasteful boutique rooms and suites at the center of Downtown Atlanta are the main draw at Glenn Hotel. Just around the corner are attractions like the CNN Center, State Farm Arena, and Mercedes Benz Stadium, and a quick walk through Centennial Olympic Park will bring guests to the steps of the Georgia Aquarium and World of Coca-Cola. The on-site restaurant, Glenn’s Kitchen, serves up Southern comfort cuisine, and SkyLounge at the Glenn has been awarded one of the best rooftop bars in the world.
Address: 181 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Phone: (404) 659-0400
Website
The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta honors timeless Southern luxury with a contemporary twist, located minutes from MARTA mass transit, Georgia Aquarium, and Centennial Olympic Park. Guests can enjoy newly-renovated rooms and suites, delicious southern-inspired dishes at the property’s steakhouse, and signature cocktails at Lumen Bar. The fitness center is fully-equipped for high-powered workouts thanks to Peloton bikes and classes from Fitness On Demand.
Address: 75 14th Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Phone: (404) 881-9898
Website
Located in Midtown, Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta weds an idyllic location with luxurious accommodations. Just around the corner from Piedmont Park and the High Museum of Art, this hotel puts guests at the center of the city, while offering elegant rooms and suites with striking views and a light, airy palette. Drinks at Bar Margot are a must, as is a decadent treatment at the property’s on-site spa.
Address: 659 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Phone: (404) 897-1991
Website
This glamorous Beaux-Arts property in the bustling heart of Midtown is one of the most iconic hotels in Atlanta. The historic accommodations, which opened in 1911, sit just across from the Fox Theater and feature sleek furnishings in standard rooms, luxury rooms, suites, and penthouse suites. Guests can enjoy a rooftop pool and fitness center along with multiple restaurants and a speakeasy serving up cocktails.
Address: 1065 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA, 30309
Phone: (844) 983-0899
Website
Loews Atlanta Hotel is set against the backdrop of energetic Midtown, so there is always somewhere nearby to explore. Guests can easily walk to the likes of Piedmont Park, the Beltline, Fox Theatre, and High Museum, and then return to spacious, modern rooms or suites. The award-winning Exhale Spa offers signature treatments and the property’s restaurant, Saltwood, specializes in small plates and elegantly curated charcuterie boards.
Address: 2293 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30309
Phone: (404) 709-2906
Website
Home to the largest vinyl collection in the city, Apt 4B is an eclectic and hip Caribbean-style restaurant with an inventive menu and a lively bar. Open for both brunch and dinner, reservations can be made online or via phone.
Address: 88 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Phone: (404) 600-6471
Website
Come for the chef-driven cuisine and stay for the Lewis Collection, one of the largest private 20th-century modern art collections in the world, housed in the restaurant’s elegant dining room. Located within the St. Regis Atlanta, Atlas prides itself on farm-fresh produce and innovative chef tasting menus, with offerings that change daily. Both the dining room and the tavern have dress codes, which can be found on the website.
Address: 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30318
Phone: (404) 365-0410 ext. 2
Website
Opened in 1993, Bacchanalia has maintained its reputation as one of the best restaurants in Atlanta, offering a prix fixe menu focused on seasonal, organic ingredients, often sourced from the owners’ farm. Reservations are recommended and can be made online or via phone up to three months in advance.
Address: 976 Brady Avenue, NW Suite 110, Atlanta, GA 30318
Phone: (404) 724-9700
Website
This casual restaurant in west Midtown is known for Italian-inspired seasonal dishes served in a spacious dining room or on a striking patio for an al fresco experience (fire pit included). Baffi makes an effort to use local ingredients and farms from Atlanta-based purveyors. Reservations are not required but can be made online or over the phone.
Address: 3130 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Phone: (404) 237-2663
Website
Open since 1979, Bones is a Buckhead institution serving up Southern heritage cuisine like legendary steak, seafood, and locally-inspired dishes. Reservations are recommended but not required, and can be made online or via phone. The restaurant’s extensive wine list and intimate setting makes it ideal for a dinner date.
Address: 1361 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033
Phone: (404) 633-2080
Website
Community Q serves delicious barbecue in a classic southern, low-key environment (think checkered tablecloths and stools at long wooden tables). Guests can dine in (no reservations available) or call ahead for pick-up orders and catering.
Address: 1238 Dekalb Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Phone: (404) 577-4030
Website
Baked beans, smoked brisket, pulled pork, and Brunswick stew are just a few of the classic Texas-style items on the menu at Fox Bros, a classic Atlanta barbecue joint that began with two Texans throwing gatherings in their backyard. Fox Bros menu items are available at the Terrapin Taproom at Fox Bros. Que-Osk.
Address: 955 Memorial Drive SE, Suite 510, Atlanta, GA 30316
Phone: (404) 525-2424
Website
Rooted in Thai, Vietnamese, and Chinese cuisine, Girl Diver fuses pan-Asian flavors with cajun classics. Guests can pair wine, beer, and craft cocktails with the innovative seafood-driven menu. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating, and reservations are not required but can be made online or by phone.
Address: 1031 Ponce de Leon Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30306
Phone: (404) 875-0276
Website
Every city needs a good down-home diner, and this Poncey-Highland joint has been serving up “food that pleases” since 1929. Considered an Atlanta landmark, Majestic Diner in the perfect spot for a classic and casual diner-style breakfast or lunch. Reservations are not required, and food can be ordered ahead online or by phone for pickup.
Address: 602 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Phone: (404) 525-3447
Website
Considered a quintessential neighborhood bar of Poncey-Highland, this old-school tavern is where journalists, politicians, and “just about anyone else you can imagine” gather for drinks and pub-style eats. Reservations are not required at this timeless decades-old hub.
Address: 999 Brady Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Phone: (678) 733-8550
Website
Housed in a spacious refurbished warehouse, Miller Union offers a seasonal, farmstead-inspired menu in a rustic yet modern setting with porch seating available. A dynamic wine list complements the chef’s simple, refined approach to cooking, with an emphasis on southern history. Reservations can be made online or via phone, and guests can order food online for pickup.
Address: 714 Moreland Avenue SE, Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30316
Phone: (404) 999-YAKI
Website
With a newly opened brick and mortar location in East Atlanta, Ok Yaki serves up delicious Okonomiyaki and other regional dishes inspired by Osaka street food. The restaurant is currently BYOB and offers seating on a full-service heated patio. Those interested in takeout can order online.
Address: 541 Edgewood Avenue. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Phone: (404) 524-5005
Website
Staplehouse Market, formerly a full-service dining experience, now offers convenient counter service and cozy spaces for guests to enjoy their food on a covered, heated patio, or in the garden next to a fire. The menu features southern-inspired dishes, charcuterie, sweets, meal kits, pantry items, coffee, cocktails, and more. This lively neighborhood market does not take reservations, but guests can order ahead online.
Address: 519 Memorial Drive SE, Unit B2, Atlanta, GA 30312
Phone: (404) 748-1091
Website
Open for dinner and weekend brunch, Woodward & Park offers fusion dishes in an elegant bistro setting with custom wood-top tables and glazed concrete floors. Alongside hand-selected wines, the menu melds cuisines like Japanese, French, and Korean to yield a delicious yet dynamic experience. Reservations are not required but can be made via phone.
Phone: (404) 477-3003
Website
This incredible urban renewal program takes the shape of a sustainable project that will connect 45 intown neighborhoods via a 22-mile loop of multi-use trails, modern streetcar routes, and lush parks. The entire BeltLine is made from former railroad corridors that used to encircle the city. Here, locals and visitors can enjoy parks, outdoor activity, art exhibits, tours, and more.
Address: 1345 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30309
Phone: (404) 876-5859
Website
Atlanta may be a bustling urban metropolis, but it’s also home to a stunning horticultural sanctuary. At the center of the city since 1976, the Atlanta Botanical Garden features stunning plant collections across 30 acres of outdoor gardens, an award-winning Children’s Garden, a striking Skyline Garden, and more.
Address: 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Phone: (404) 814-4000
Website
Across 33 acres of stunning Goizueta Gardens and four historic houses, the Atlanta History Center is full of both permanent and rotating exhibits devoted to Atlanta’s storied past. History buffs will delight at Kenan Research Center’s extensive collection of primary resources, and over 10 exhibits delve deep into everything from the Civil War to Native communities to the experience of Black citizenship in the age of Jim Crow.
Address: 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta, GA
Phone: (404) 581-4000
Website
Touted as the largest aquarium in the western hemisphere, the Georgia Aquarium is home to a multitude of aquatic animals—everything from alligators to beluga whales and, most recently, several species of sharks. From various educational programs (both on-site and online), live events and shows, and impressive research and conservation efforts, this aquarium is a must-see for any Atlanta itinerary.
Address: 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Phone: (404) 733-4400
Website
This striking white building at the center of Midtown is widely considered the leading art museum of the southeast. The museum boasts a permanent collection of over 18,000 pieces—both classic and contemporary—from European, African, and American artists.
Address: 99 Krog Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Phone: (770) 434-2400
Website
Krog Street Market, which occupies a restored 1920s warehouse, is a favorite gathering place among locals—and an excellent place to grab a bite, sit for a drink, or shop for artisanal ingredients. In fact, T+L named it one of the world’s best food halls in 2015. Home to dozens of food stalls and several restaurants, the market features such cuisines as down-home southern classics, Japanese, Vietnamese, Indian, and much more.
Address: 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Phone: (404) 875-7275
Website
Miles of trails span the verdant 211 acres of Piedmont Park, a beloved greenspace roughly one mile northeast of downtown Atlanta. The park hosts annual celebrations like the Atlanta Dogwood Festival and Atlanta Pride, and is a popular spot for runners, bikers, walkers, and athletes. Dogs are welcome, too, in the off-leash dog park.
Address: 675 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Phone: (404) 900-7900
Website
Linked directly to the Atlanta BeltLine, Ponce City Market occupies the historic Sears, Roebuck & Co. building, an Atlanta landmark that’s been entirely restored to house flats, offices, shops, and the Central Food Hall. Locals and visitors gather to eat, shop, work, and live in this vibrant historic restoration project.
Address: 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30313
Website
Opened in 2014, this museum and human rights organization preserves the crucial historical events of the Civil Rights Movement through iconic exhibitions, artifacts, stories, and educational programs—both virtual and on-site. Highlights include the Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. Collection and rotating temporary exhibits at the Georgia Pacific Gallery Plaza.
Address: 449 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GE 30312
Phone: (404) 526-8968
Website
Atlanta visitors can take self-guided tours through this beautiful memorial that pays homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is here that Dr. King lays to rest alongside his wife in an elegant Georgia-marble crypt, honoring the couple’s southern roots. The Center also includes Dr. King’s birth home, the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, and Freedom Hall.
Address: 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30363
Phone: (404) 410-4010
Website
With over 30 stores and more than 20 restaurants, Atlantic Station is the perfect place to shop, dine, and catch a film or go bowling in the heart of Atlanta. A free MARTA shuttle and ample parking options (including free two-hour parking on the deck) make the expansive shopping center especially convenient.
Address: 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Phone: (404) 939-9270
Website
This design-forward community district blends high-end shopping with dynamic culinary experiences, art installations, gathering spaces, events, and more.
Address: Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, 2357 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Phone: (404) 841-4070
Website
At Holeman and Finch Bottle Shop, customers will find an array of classic and artisanal spirits, beers, and wine, in addition to a selection of glassware and bar tools for outfitting a home bar. The store is known for its “6 for 60” deal (six bottles of wine for $60) as well as Eugene and Elizabeth’s signature drink enhancements (think margarita mix and lemon cordial).
Address: 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Phone: (404) 233-6767
Website
The oldest shopping mall in the southeast, Lenox Square is easily recognized by its striking two-story glass facade in the heart of Buckhead. Shoppers in search of luxury stores—both world-renowned designers and local boutiques—will delight at the impressive array of options Lenox offers, in addition to a wide variety of restaurants.
Address: 3208 Paces Ferry Place NW, Atlanta, Ga 30305
Phone: (404) 549-7562
Website
Those who are both fashion-conscious and wallet-conscious will have fun perusing the curated designer consignment collection at Labels, one of the south’s leading fashion resale boutiques. Voted best consignment store in the city for five years in a row, Labels has both men and women’s essentials, and extensive information about the consignment process on the brand’s website.
Address: East Atlanta
Website
While Little Five Points is more of a bohemian-chic neighborhood than a shopping center, it’s home to dozens of eclectic stores that are some of the coolest, quirkiest shops in the entire city. Can’t-miss stops include The Clothing Warehouse, Psycho Sisters, Junkman’s Daughter.
Address: 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Phone: (404) 262-0992
Website
At the intersection of Peachtree and Lenox roads, this upscale plaza is one of Atlanta’s premier shopping destinations. The center boasts over 100 iconic luxury brands, plenty of varying dining options, a 14-screen AMC movie theatre, and the LEGOLAND Discovery Center.
Address: 3145 Peachtree Road, Suite 185, Atlanta GA 30305
Phone: (404) 816-3550
Website
Those in search of chic clothing, shoes, accessories, and jewelry will want to spend time browsing the racks at Tulipano. With an emphasis on elegant, seasonal pieces, Tulipano is fittingly located in the heart of Buckhead.
Address: 3232 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Phone: (404) 565-1644
Website
The founder of W. Port hails from Westport, CT (hence the shop’s name) and stocks her boutique with both laidback and timeless pieces. The well-appointed Roswell Road space is airy and loft-like, with ample options for those shopping for anything from cute, casual outfits to elegant cocktail attire.
Midtown: A mix of busy commercial action and a vibrant arts scene, home to dozens of attractions and many hotels and restaurants.
Downtown: Atlanta's central business district and home to Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the Center for Civil and Human Rights, Downtown Atlanta has a lot going on for all types of travelers.
Buckhead: Luxury shopping, sophisticated dining, and walkability make this one of Atlanta's chicest—and spendiest—neighborhoods.
East Atlanta Village: Music is the biggest draw at EAV. Catch live shows at both well-known music venues and hip bars, or check out the farmers market on Thursdays and windowshop at the eclectic local stores.
Old Fourth Ward: From the historic Old Fourth Ward, visitors can easily access the Atlanta BeltLine, explore Ponce City Market, and enjoy a meal at any of the neighborhood's trendy restaurants.
Little Five Points: Come for the fun people watching, stay for the wide variety of bohemian, funky shops and energetic vibes.
Atlanta can be very humid in the summertime, with July, the city's hottest month and January with the coldest weather. Atlanta can see up to 47 inches of precipitation in a year and 0.59 inches of snow. Like most southern coastal parts of the country, the city's hurricane season lasts from June through November.
The following are average Fahrenheit lows and highs by month.
January 33 - 54
February 35 - 58
March 42 - 66
April 49 - 74
May 58 - 81
June 67 - 87
July 70 - 90
August 69 - 89
September 63 - 83
October 50 - 74
November 41 - 64
December 35 - 55