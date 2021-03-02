Atlanta Travel Guide

While it's been years since Atlanta became one of the trendiest cities in the U.S., it certainly hasn't left the spotlight. There are countless reasons to plan a visit to what is widely considered the gateway to the southeast, but put simply: the Big Peach is just plain fun. From bustling markets and award-winning restaurants to ample green spaces, shopping centers, fascinating museums, pivotal historical sites, and a lively bar scene, Atlanta is undeniably full of charisma with something for every traveler.