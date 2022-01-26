Aspen Travel Guide

If you're drawn to Aspen for the skiing, book your trip in February or March when the snow base is reliable, fresh flakes tend to fall, and the weather begins to warm. If you're all about food, there's no better time to visit than during the Food & Wine Classic, which typically takes over the town in mid-June. For a quieter visit, come during the spring or fall shoulder seasons, when the crowds dissipate and the vibe is more relaxed.