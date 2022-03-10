Anguilla Travel Guide
Anguilla travel offers a mix of everything. The Caribbean island, like many of its neighboring islands, has watched new vacation properties and resorts shoot up along its beaches. Despite that, Anguilla, unlike many of its neighboring islands, hasn't lost its local charm and authenticity. In other words, while the island depends on luxury tourism – many rich and famous people frequently travel to Anguilla – it hasn't lost its soul to consumerism.
Things Not to Miss in Anguilla
* Lounging at any one of the island's numerous, pristine white beaches * Scuba diving or snorkeling, a good way to view the island's surrounding coral reefs, which are teeming with sea life * Learning about the island's history at the Heritage Collection museum * Horseback riding on the beach
When to Go to Anguilla
Anguilla enjoys warm, comfortable temperatures nearly year-round, so make your Anguilla travel plans at your leisure. Keep in mind, however that the island's peak tourist season lasts from December to mid-April; because of the increased demand, prices tend to shoot up considerably during this time. Those looking for a deal should visit Anguilla between May and August, when prices remain fairly reasonable and before the island's hurricane season hits.