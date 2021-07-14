Amsterdam Travel Guide

Besides its cultural attractions, such as the Anne Frank House and The Concertgebouw, the Dutch capital has leafy parks, hip shops and an enduring sense of the past that thankfully never fades. With world-class museums, bicycle tours, and a thriving arts scene, it's really just a matter of culling it down to a select few activities. Though wandering around the quaint streets and sitting outside at the sidewalk cafes is so appealing, we wouldn't try to cram too much into your daytime itinerary.