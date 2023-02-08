15 Travel Essentials You Need to Make Your Flight Delay So Comfortable

If you’re a frequent traveler, then it’s an unfortunate rite of passage to find yourself stuck in the airport with a delayed flight at least once in your life. There’s never a convenient time to deal with the frustration of having to spend an inordinate amount of time sitting in the airport, but it becomes especially irritating when you’re not prepared with the items that will keep you comfortable and entertained in the meantime.

While you’re patiently waiting for your delayed flight, here are the 15 products that will transform your airport experience into one that’s way more bearable so you feel prepared with the lightweight essentials that will upgrade your carry-on. From comfy clothes to backup chargers for your devices, these are the items you won’t want to travel without.

Neck Pillow

Not only is a good neck pillow essential for keeping you comfortable during your flight, but it’s also excellent for use in the airport as well. This twisting memory foam pillow is easily folded into several different shapes so you can make napping in the terminal just a little more comfortable, plus, when it’s finally time to board your flight, it snaps onto the outside of your bag for hands-free travel.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 with on-site coupon (originally $27)

Portable Charger

It can be competitive to secure a charging port in the airport, so packing a portable charger in your carry-on will ensure you can continue to use your phone throughout the duration of your delay without worrying about draining your battery. This ultra-compact charger easily fits inside your purse pocket, and you won’t be forced to stay near the wall with a corded charger.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $35)

Comfy Sweatshirt

The temperature can often fluctuate in the airport, so packing a cozy sweatshirt in your carry-on is a good idea for bundling up while waiting for your flight. This best-selling cotton and polyester sweatshirt from Hanes has more than 110,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and comes in 18 bold colors, so it’s sure to be a packing staple moving forward.

To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $18)

Kindle Paperwhite

There’s nothing worse than being unprepared with activities while you’re stranded in the airport, and the Kindle Paperwhite is a lightweight solution. Load up your favorite books before your trip, and even if you have to waste hours waiting for your flight, you can at least get to reading your new favorite book. It’s thin enough to slide into your carry-on with ease, and the battery lasts for up to 10 weeks on a single charge.

To buy: amazon.com, $110 (originally $150)

Eye Mask

If your flight delay is creeping into multi-hour territory then you might want to take a nap in the airport. However, that can be easier said than done with the harsh fluorescent lighting. For sensitive eyes, this contoured blackout sleep mask will make it easier to get some rest in the terminal — plus, it comes with a pair of ear plugs so you can fly through those remaining hours until takeoff in peace.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $30)

Headphones

It’s no secret that airports can be home to a din of overlapping voices and crying babies, so packing a pair of noise-cancelling headphones is a great hack for blocking out sound and enjoying your tunes while you wait for your flight. These Amazon Choice wireless headphones conveniently hold a charge for up to 40 hours of nonstop playtime, so it’s safe to say the duration of your wait time will be covered.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $60)

Spacious Backpack

In order to pack all the comforting items you need inside your carry-on, the first step is finding a sizable bag to hold it all. This laptop backpack is water-resistant, durable, and spacious enough to fit your travel essentials with ease, and it even comes fitted with a hidden back pocket that’s the perfect size for your passport. A USB charging port is compatible with a power bank to charge your devices on the go, and a wide-top design leaves your items easy to access.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Phone Mount

Although this phone mount is designed to make it easier to watch programs hands-free while in flight, it can also be useful as an entertainment console while you’re waiting for your flight to board. Delays in the airport mean plenty of time to kill, and this hands-free accessory allows you to clip your phone to the back of a chair or even on the handle of your suitcase to enjoy your shows in the interim.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $18)

Apple Watch Charger

I like to keep my Apple Watch on me while I travel, but when I’m racking up steps walking through the airport, the battery often takes quite a hit. This portable charging bank can connect to your Apple Watch, Airpods, iPhone, and even tablet, offering up to 20 charges worth of battery to your watch so you can stay connected even in the face of unexpected delays. You’ll never regret throwing an extra charger into your carry-on.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

Cup Holder

Flight delays may call for an extra large coffee to carry you through, but that doesn’t mean you want to be holding your cup the entire time. Thankfully, this travel cup holder slips over the handle of your suitcase with two pockets to secure your phone and mug while you settle in to wait. Loved by flight attendants and travelers alike, this is one lightweight accessory you’ll never want to travel without.

To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $30)

Pillow and Blanket

When it comes to getting comfortable in the airport, there’s no such thing as doing “too much.” This compact travel blanket and pillow set is the ultimate solution for staying cozy during lengthy flight delays, and it conveniently packs up into a small bag that can be strapped to your luggage when it comes time to board. Lightweight and super soft, this blanket puts the thin airline blankets to shame.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $35)

Fanny Pack

If you’re going to try to get some shut-eye while waiting for your flight to board, then it’s a good idea to pick up a bag that can keep your valuable items close to your chest and protected. Fanny packs have become quite trendy recently, but they’re also highly functional and offer space for your passport, phone, wallet, and keys so you know where your most important travel items are all all times — plus, it leaves your hands free.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $20)

Amazon Fire Tablet

Bringing a tablet with you while you travel is always a good idea for keeping books, music, and other entertainment mediums all in one place. If you’re not looking to break the bank but still want something to keep you entertained during your flight delay, the Amazon Fire tablet is currently on sale for $100, boasting 12 hours of battery and up to 64 GB of storage. Download your favorite shows on your streaming platform of choice before you head to the airport, and you’ll have hours of entertainment at your fingertips.

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $150)

Multi-cord Charger

If you do somehow manage to snag a charging port on the wall at the airport, you’re going to want to optimize the use of your cube. The good news is, these multi-device charging cables will help you to do so. Compatible with tablets, iPhones, AirPods, and gaming controllers, you’ll be able to charge up to three devices with just one cord, so that precious outlet won’t go to waste.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $15)

Inflatable Foot Rest

If you’re feeling particularly extra and want to take your airport waiting station to the next level, this best-selling inflatable foot rest is worth stowing in your carry-on for supreme comfort. Weighing less than a pound, this inflatable and adjustable foot rest is easily packed away for use in the airport and even on your flight to aid in maintaining good posture and even promoting blood flow. Sure, flight delays are frustrating, but when you’re tucked in with a foot rest and plush blanket, at least you can be the most comfortable person in the airport.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $33)

