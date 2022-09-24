This Is What T+L Editors Always Keep in Their Travel Toiletry Bags

When you’re preparing for a trip, luggage organizers, such as toiletry bags and packing cubes, always make for more stress-free travel. And if you’re struggling to stock your dopp kit with skincare products and other accessories, don’t fret. Travel + Leisure editors have you covered.

We’ve rounded up the most helpful toiletries, including an ultra-effective dry shampoo, a travel-size tinted sunscreen that doubles as a moisturizer (we love a multitasking beauty product to cut down on bulk), a mini detangling hair brush that is perfect for carry-ons and weekender bags, and ear plugs to help you catch Zs on the plane or in a noisy hotel room.

Keep scrolling for nine essentials that T+L editors always keep in their toiletry kits. And as an added bonus, if you’re in the market for a reliable, spacious dopp bag to hold all of your travel products, be sure to check out the editor-approved and tested one at the end!

Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch

Amazon

“Like many other travelers, I deal with my fair share of annoying breakouts. To help acne heal (and keep zits from getting any worse!), I like to use these dots from Mighty Patch. I usually stash a single sheet (which takes up almost no space) in my toiletry bag, just in case a pimple pops up.” — Elizabeth Rhodes, Special Projects Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $13 for 36-pack

Wet Brush Mini Detangling Brushes

Amazon

“My hair tangles very easily, so I always need to keep a brush on hand to keep my tresses in check. The Wet Brush is my go-to, and this mini version is perfect for popping into my toiletry bag. It barely takes up any space, leaving space for more fun beauty essentials.” — Madeline Diamond, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 3-pack

Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen

Credo

“I know a lot of people swear by Supergoop's collection of moisturizing sunscreens, but nothing replenishes my skin while keeping sunburn at bay better than Kinship's Self Reflecting Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen. I'm not sure what I love most about it: the fact that its consistency is similar to my daily moisturizer (Belif's the True Cream Moisturizing Bomb, if you're curious), or its ability to fight breakouts. It also wears beautifully under makeup and never leaves my face feeling greasy, sticky, dry, or tight. It's truly a one-stop shop for vacations and work trips, which is why I always have a tube in my toiletry bag.” — Hillary Maglin, Associate Commerce Editor

To buy: credobeauty.com and ulta.com, from $26

Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Kit

Sephora

“I'm not a morning person in general, but throw in a long-haul flight, and my skin starts looking especially haggard. This new Vitamin C-centric trio from Sunday Riley brings together three of the brand's best brightening products: CEO Vitamin C serum, CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric face oil, and the recently launched CEO Afterglow Vitamin C gel cream. Together, they create a quick routine that delivers much needed hydration, minimizes dark spots, and tames any redness that has reared its ugly head. I can swipe them on just before landing and emerge from the plane looking much more refreshed than when I boarded.” — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor

To buy: sephora.com, $98

La Mer Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser

Courtesy of Amazon

“Nothing makes my face feel cleaner after a long day of travel than La Mer's Cleansing Foam face wash. It feels a little bit indulgent and really inspires me to stop what I'm doing and take time to build a full lather instead of rushing through my nighttime routine. It's packed with purifying ingredients like sea algae fibers and white pearl powder, and since I started using it, my travel-induced breakouts have been few and far between.” — Nina Ruggiero, Digital Editorial Director

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $25

Mack's Ear Plugs

Amazon

“I never used ear plugs for sleeping until I had a child and my wife and I would take turns caring for the baby in the middle of the night. On our off-nights, we want peace and quiet, and these ear plugs do the trick. And now we find them great for sleeping in noisy cities when traveling as well. I bring them with me on my trips in case my hotel or other accommodations are unexpectedly noisy — I don't want anything to get in the way of my valuable sleep!” — Chris Abell, Associate Editorial Director, Commerce

To buy: amazon.com, $9 for 8

Klorane Dry Shampoo

Courtesy

“I’ve managed to train my hair to go two days — three on a good week — before requiring a full hair wash. But for the days that I need to stretch my luck, I gravitate towards Klorane’s Dry Shampoo. It does a fantastic job of absorbing excess oil, leaves my hair feeling clean without any gritty texture, adds volume, and has a faint scent. A huge plus is that I have jet black hair, but despite the dry shampoo being white, it doesn’t leave any visible residue. Just make sure to let the product sit a little and massage it in or comb it through!” — Euna Park, Performance Marketing Travel Editor

To buy: amazon.com and dermstore.com, $10

Alastin Skincare HydraTint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

Alastin Skincare

“I tend to spend a lot of time outside regardless of my destination, so I always pack a travel-sized tube of Alastin sunscreen. It protects from UVA and UVB rays, while also hydrating my skin and leaving my complexion more even and with a bit of a glow.” — Nina Ruggiero, Digital Editorial Director

To buy: alastin.com, $60

Cadence Capsules

Courtesy of Cadence

“Cadence capsules have been a total game changer for my toiletry bag. Gone are the days of buying mini sizes of my favorite products that I always seem to lose or that spill in my bag. Thanks to these leakproof, magnetic containers that easily fit a few days' worth of product each, I'm able to travel with my go-to moisturizer, facial sunscreen, and serums. They click together magically and barely take up any room in my bag; plus, they're made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, so they're eco-conscious in more ways than one.” — Madeline Diamond, Commerce Editor

To buy: keepyourcadence.com, $76 for 6 (originally $84)

Away The Large Toiletry Bag

Away

“I recently started using this toiletry bag, and I can tell it's going to be my go-to for all trips. Compared to past ones I've owned that are just one large compartment to throw everything in, this one allows for much better organization. The interior is divided into two halves, which I use for skincare products and makeup. There are also a few mesh side pockets for smaller items like a razor or nail clippers, and a zippered pocket, which are especially great for items that might spill.” — Jamie Hergenrader, Commerce Director

To buy: awaytravel.com, $75

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

