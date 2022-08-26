The 8 Best Travel Accessories Under $50 at Amazon, According to T+L Editors

When you’re preparing to travel, there are plenty of items to check off your to-do list before you depart. You’ll want to make sure your suitcase is packed (and not overweight, lest you’re subjected to an extra baggage fee), you’ll need a comfy, versatile outfit to wear on the airplane, and you can’t forget all your tickets, passports, and other important documents. With all of that preparation, it can be easy to forget simple items like your phone charger, power adapters, and more. Luckily, our editors here at Travel + Leisure have compiled their favorite tech gear, gadgets, and accessories that help make travel easier and more enjoyable. With how compact and convenient these pieces are, they’ll instantly work their way into your travel arsenal.

From a bag-tracking device and headlamp that can be used while camping — or in your hotel room to make sure you don’t leave any valuables behind — to a RFID-blocking wallet and small but mighty waterproof bluetooth speaker, these are T+L editors’ top travel accessory picks. The best part? Everything is available at Amazon and each item is less than $50, so you don’t have to break the bank to upgrade your travel experience immediately.

Black Diamond Spot 400 Headlamp

“It's not just for camping! This incredible, lightweight, and supremely handy headlamp is the perfect thing for navigating a hotel room after lights out or checking that room safe one last time to make sure you didn't forget your passport. The award-winning gadget has a powerful spotlight, controls that are easily fine tuned, and a red-light option, the perfect thing for stargazing or late-night wildlife watching. Weighing less than 3 ounces, including three AAA batteries, I can always find room for it in my carry on.” — Paul Brady, Articles Editor

To buy: amazon.com, from $40 (originally $50)

Apple Air Tag

“With the lost luggage crisis of 2022 already causing me major anxiety before my most recent international flight to Spain, a recent story on Travel + Leisure, in which a travel writer used her Apple Air Tag to locate her lost suitcase, fully convinced me that I needed one of these bag-tracking gadgets. The tiny, weightless device acts as a GPS for your personal belongings in the Find My app on my phone — and while an Air Tag won’t ultimately be the thing that brings my luggage back to me if lost, it certainly would ease my nerves and reassure me of its location and that it’s (hopefully) making its way home. I purchased the Apple keychain that the tracker slips into so I can tuck it into an interior pocket in my suitcase or attach my keys and use it even when I’m not flying (and the scatterbrain that I am tends to misplace my keys often). Plus, at just $29 a pop, it’s totally worth it for peace of mind, if you ask me!” — Susan Brickell, Associate Editorial Director, Travel Commerce

To buy: amazon.com, $29

iMangoo Hard Protective Cable Organizer Case

“I recently bought a cable organizer case and am kicking myself for not ordering this life-altering $10 travel hack sooner. Disorganized cords really stress me out (why don't they ever stay nicely wrapped in their little circles?!), especially when I need one handy for a quick charge during a layover. This simple case has made my life (and travel process) so much easier — it fits my phone, watch, and laptop chargers plus a dongle, all in one sleek spot. And come on, it's $10! You can thank me later.” — Skye Sherman, Assistant Editor at Large

To buy: amazon.com, $10

FunkkOff! TeethRefreshers Reusable Travel Toothbrush + Toothpaste

“This tiny toothbrush is designed to quickly refresh your mouth when your full-size items are packed away in your suitcase. It comes with a built-in toothpaste dispenser, a small mirror, and an aerated cap — all packed into a tube the size of lipstick! You don't even need a sink, so you can use it right in your plane, train, or bus seat without disturbing those around you. I actually left this at home on a recent trip, and when my would-be 5-hour travel day nearly tripled in length thanks to layovers and multiple flight delays, I couldn't help but wish I had this minty, one-stop shop on hand to cleanse my mouth in a way gum and breath mints just can't.” — Hillary Maglin, Associate Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $22

Travelambo RFID-Blocking Wallet

“I purchased this travel wallet on a whim last year before a trip to Europe because I wanted an option with RFID-blocking technology and a slim profile that would fit in both backpacks and my more compact crossbody purses. However, the fact that this wallet had thousands of five-star ratings and lots of useful features, including slots for all of my bank and insurance cards and two zip compartments — one that could accommodate my passport and another that could hold cash, coins, and my vaccine card holder — made it a total no-brainer. When it arrived, I found the faux leather design to look more expensive than its under-$20 price tag, and for the last year, I haven’t switched back to my designer wallet because this one is just way too convenient to use.” — Susan Brickell, Associate Editorial Director, Travel Commerce

To buy: amazon.com, $14

Altec Lansing Mini H2O Bluetooth Speaker

“I love bringing a portable speaker on trips to the park and beach, but I always fear getting it wet or sandy. This speaker from Altec Lansing may not have the all-time best sound quality in the game, but it's impressively powerful for its small size and for how durable it is. I've taken it on long beach days, park picnics, and even on paddleboarding sessions on the Long Island Sound, and it does the job every time. Plus, since it's so compact and lightweight, I can easily throw it in every backpack or beach bag and it never weighs me down.” — Madeline Diamond, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $25)

SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter

“Any time I leave the country, I always make sure I have this handy power adapter from SublimeWare packed. It can accommodate multiple plug types, including Japan, China, the UK, and the EU, and I can use a normal wall plug or USB with it. Even better, it lets you charge up to four devices at a time, comes in four different colors, and it's only $21.” — Rebecca Carhart, Senior Ecommerce Writer & Strategist

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $26)

Usams Multi-Charging Cable

“Because my current multi-charging cable broke (from a different brand), and I found it so incredibly useful for both my remote work lifestyle and travel, I have my eye set on purchasing this affordable, highly rated option from Amazon. The fast-charging cord features four cables with three different USB ports, including two lightning ports, a micro USB, and type-C to charge all of my devices from my iPhone to my iPad and MAC laptop to my Bose portable speaker. Not only does it make packing so much easier and beats traveling with multiple cables, but I’ll never be that person hogging all of the outlets in the airport or at a cafe.” — Susan Brickell, Associate Editorial Director, Travel Commerce

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $15)

