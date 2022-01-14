Deals are live to book from now until Feb.16.

Virgin Voyages Cruises Are Now on Sale — With Sailings Through October 2023

There's no time like now to start planning your next escape, especially when being an early bird is guaranteed to save you money.

Book a cruise on any Virgin Voyages ship by Feb.16, and you can save up to 20% on the total price while giving yourself something to look forward to wherever you're ready to travel. These deals are available for travel until October 2023.

Virgin Voyages, which began sailing from Miami last year, is throwing in additional perks as well, including a $100 bar tab.

Deals are available for itineraries on Virgin's Scarlet Lady, a brand new vessel that made its debut last year. The Scarlet Lady is Virgin Voyages' first ship, named after one of the first planes in Virgin Atlantic's fleet.

The Scarlet Lady boasts more than 1,300 cabins and nearly 80 suites. The ship can accommodate more than 2,700 passengers and an additional 1,100 crew members.

You'll find the Scarlet Lady sailing the Caribbean, but tropical island hopping isn't the only way to take advantage of this deal. The sale also applies to trips on the Valiant Lady — a new ship set to debut in March and scheduled to sale the Mediterranean this summer from Barcelona — and the Resilient Lady, set to debut in August.

All Virgin Voyages cruise ships are for adults only with no passengers under 18 allowed on board.

The ships are designed to resemble the finest yachts in the world and evoke the glamour and romance of ocean travel. They're also meant to let passengers indulge in their passions.

Premier suites on board the Scarlet Lady, for example, include music-themed rooms and epic ocean views as well as private terraces with outdoor showers, hot tubs, and hammocks.

Each Virgin Voyages ship features more than a dozen dining options. There are no buffets, no main dining rooms, and no dress code requirements. Food and nonalcoholic beverages are included in cruise fares.