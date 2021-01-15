Those looking to escape the winter have until the last day of the cold-weather season to book.

St. Lucia Is Offering Major Discounts on Its Hotels and Attractions — but You Have to Book Before This Date

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

St. Lucia is offering discounts up to 65% off for visitors looking to escape the winter weather.

In a new promotion by the St. Lucia Tourism Authority — aptly titled, "It's Time for St. Lucia" — travelers can find discounts and perks at hotels, resorts, and villas across the island for stays booked by March 20.

More than 35 hotels and resorts, from luxury villas to family-friendly accommodations, are participating in the promotion. Travelers can take advantage of free resort credits, spa treatments, dining perks, discounted activities, and flexible cancellation policies with their bookings.

Participating hotels include the Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, the Harbor Club St. Lucia, Sandals Grande St. Lucian and Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort.

The promotion also includes discounts at attractions, restaurants, and activities across the island, including sailing trips along the coastline, ziplining through the rainforest, soaking in natural mud baths, scuba diving, and more.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

All visitors (aged five and older) must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within seven days of their arrival and have their temperature checked upon arrival. All adult travelers are also required to complete a Travel Authorization Form.

While in St. Lucia, travelers are obliged to comply with COVID-19 regulations, including staying at approved COVID-19 hotels and only booking tours and excursions through certified companies. Travelers must wear face masks in public and abide by social distancing rules.

St. Lucia is also equipped to complete COVID-19 tests for travelers about to return to the U.S., in light of new CDC rules for all international travelers. Travelers can book a COVID-19 test to take place within 72 hours of their departure at select hotels and testing centers. Eighteen hotels, resorts, and villas will offer complimentary rapid testing for guests. Otherwise, prices for the test will vary based on location and type of test administered. More information about testing is available on the Tourism Authority website.