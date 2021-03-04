Travel deals are available for the next six weekends as well as weekday stays from March 4 through April 11.

Marriott Is Kicking Off Spring With Discounted Stays at Nearly 5,000 Hotels — but You’ll Have to Book Fast

Marriott Bonvoy is kicking off the spring season with a sale on nearly 5,000 hotels throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

From Wednesday through Sunday, vacation-seekers can get 20% off stays — while Marriott Bonvoy members can save 25% -- the hotel company shared with Travel Leisure.

The Marriott Bonvoy Escapes deal is available for travel on the next six weekends as well as weekday stays from March 4 through April 11.

Looking for a lively weekend? Head to New Orleans where travelers who stay at the Moxy New Orleans Downtown/French Quarter Area can unwind with a drink at the lobby bar (it's open 24 hours a day).

Or head a little further for a warm-weather getaway at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino where travelers can either laze away the day under a beach palapa or get their energy pumping with some paddle boarding before settling in for a dinner of fresh-caught seafood as they watch the sunset over the ocean.

All Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points on their stay and have access to a flexible cancellation policy and free Wi-Fi.

In addition to amazing vacations, Marriott Bonvoy allows U.S. members to earn points by dining at restaurants when they link their account with the Eat Around Town program.

Those who do travel within the country must abide by state-by-state testing or quarantine restrictions while those who choose to travel internationally must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight back to the U.S.