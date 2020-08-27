Marriott Bonvoy Is Hosting Its Biggest Sale Ever — and Non-members Get Discounts Too

Ready to travel again? You could score that hotel you’ve been dreaming about for a lot less thanks to Marriott Bonvoy Escapes.

Now through Aug. 30, Marriott Bonvoy members can jump in and save on bookings from more than 4,900 hotels throughout the US, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. With the sale, Marriott Bonvoy members can save 25 percent on their hotel bookings. Don’t worry. They are hooking non-members up with 20 percent savings on their stays.

To get in on the deal, head to Marriott Bonvoy’s escapes website. Book now through Sunday on stays for the following four weeks. You must book for a minimum of one night. Yes, this deal does include discounts on Labor Day Weekend getaways too.

So, where can you go? If you’re on the West Coast, you could go on a local escape in California, which has more than 400 hotel options to choose from. In Los Angeles, book a stay at the W Los Angeles, or stay by the water in Santa Monica at Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica.

Want a getaway in New England for Labor Day? Book a stay at the Newport Marriott in Newport, Rhode Island, or head up to Portland, Maine, to The Westin Portland Harborview. There are many more hotel options to choose from, but before you book, check local regulations on travel during the pandemic.

Of course, if you see a destination you like you could always become a Marriott Bonvoy member to grab the bigger discount. As the company explains on their website, becoming a member means gaining “instant benefits through exclusive member rates and earn your way to free nights by discovering more places for points.”