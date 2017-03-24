And more deals on amazing, bucket-list destinations.

Save At Least $1,440 On a Zambian Safari

Peru

Get 39 percent off at Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, a centuries-old mansion with colonial furniture and hand-painted frescoes—a perfect place to base your bucket list to Machu Picchu.

Cusco Getaway include:

Two nights in a Premium Room

Daily breakfast buffet

Transfers to the Cusco airport

Thermal circuit for two people

15 percent discount on additional spa treatments

20 percent off on any additional nights

Late check-out at 4 p.m.

Original Price: From$789 ($395 per night)

T+L Price: From $485 ($243 per night); book by June 30 for travel through December 23.

Booking details: Use rate code Travel + Leisure

Zambia

Get 33 percent off the Bushcamp Company: a collection of intimate safari camps in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park, best known for its leopards and migrant birds.

Kuyenda Combo Special includes:

A combination of six nights or more at any of the Bushcamp Company’s five camps, or the Mfuwe Lodge (stay must include Kuyenda Bushcamp)

All meals and beverages (excluding bottles of wine)

Walking safaris and game drives

South Luangwa National Park intercamp road transfers

Laundry and government tax

Original Price: From $720 per person, per night

T+L Price: From $480 per person per night; book by October 31.

Booking Details: Email info@bushcampcompany.com

Belize

Get 30 percent off a stay at San Ignacio Resort, a lush estate set along the Macal River. Just don’t miss the on-property conservation project featuring friendly green iguanas.

San Ignacio Suite Deal Special includes:

A minimum of two nights in a Premium Suite, including butler service

Daily breakfast

A green iguana conservation tour

A medicinal trail tour

Original Price: From $800 ($400 per night)

T+L Price: From $562 ($281 per night); valid through June 30

Booking Details: Use promotional code TLPROMO

Myanmar

Get 34 percent off Sanctum Inle Resort, an exciting new property with monastery-inspired rooms with inlaid mahogany furnishings, in the country's Inle Lake region.

The Getaway Package includes:

Two nights in a Cloister Deluxe Room

Cocktails at the bar

A half-day tour of Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda

Daily breakfast for two

Original Price: $568 ($284 per night)