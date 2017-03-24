Save At Least $1,440 On a Zambian Safari

And more deals on amazing, bucket-list destinations.

By Lisa Cheng March 24, 2017
Advertisement
Credit: Frank Herholdt/Getty Images

Peru

Get 39 percent off at Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, a centuries-old mansion with colonial furniture and hand-painted frescoes—a perfect place to base your bucket list to Machu Picchu.

Cusco Getaway include:

  • Two nights in a Premium Room
  • Daily breakfast buffet
  • Transfers to the Cusco airport
  • Thermal circuit for two people
  • 15 percent discount on additional spa treatments
  • 20 percent off on any additional nights
  • Late check-out at 4 p.m.

Original Price: From$789 ($395 per night)

T+L Price: From $485 ($243 per night); book by June 30 for travel through December 23.

Booking details: Use rate code Travel + Leisure

Zambia

Get 33 percent off the Bushcamp Company: a collection of intimate safari camps in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park, best known for its leopards and migrant birds.

Kuyenda Combo Special includes:

  • A combination of six nights or more at any of the Bushcamp Company’s five camps, or the Mfuwe Lodge (stay must include Kuyenda Bushcamp)
  • All meals and beverages (excluding bottles of wine)
  • Walking safaris and game drives
  • South Luangwa National Park intercamp road transfers
  • Laundry and government tax

Original Price: From $720 per person, per night

T+L Price: From $480 per person per night; book by October 31.

Booking Details: Email info@bushcampcompany.com

Belize

Get 30 percent off a stay at San Ignacio Resort, a lush estate set along the Macal River. Just don’t miss the on-property conservation project featuring friendly green iguanas.

San Ignacio Suite Deal Special includes:

  • A minimum of two nights in a Premium Suite, including butler service
  • Daily breakfast
  • A green iguana conservation tour
  • A medicinal trail tour

Original Price: From $800 ($400 per night)

T+L Price: From $562 ($281 per night); valid through June 30

Booking Details: Use promotional code TLPROMO

Myanmar

Get 34 percent off Sanctum Inle Resort, an exciting new property with monastery-inspired rooms with inlaid mahogany furnishings, in the country's Inle Lake region.

The Getaway Package includes:

  • Two nights in a Cloister Deluxe Room
  • Cocktails at the bar
  • A half-day tour of Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda
  • Daily breakfast for two

Original Price: $568 ($284 per night)

T+L Price: $372 ($186 per night); valid until September 30

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com