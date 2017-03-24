Save At Least $1,440 On a Zambian Safari
And more deals on amazing, bucket-list destinations.
Peru
Get 39 percent off at Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, a centuries-old mansion with colonial furniture and hand-painted frescoes—a perfect place to base your bucket list to Machu Picchu.
Cusco Getaway include:
- Two nights in a Premium Room
- Daily breakfast buffet
- Transfers to the Cusco airport
- Thermal circuit for two people
- 15 percent discount on additional spa treatments
- 20 percent off on any additional nights
- Late check-out at 4 p.m.
Original Price: From$789 ($395 per night)
T+L Price: From $485 ($243 per night); book by June 30 for travel through December 23.
Booking details: Use rate code Travel + Leisure
Zambia
Get 33 percent off the Bushcamp Company: a collection of intimate safari camps in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park, best known for its leopards and migrant birds.
Kuyenda Combo Special includes:
- A combination of six nights or more at any of the Bushcamp Company’s five camps, or the Mfuwe Lodge (stay must include Kuyenda Bushcamp)
- All meals and beverages (excluding bottles of wine)
- Walking safaris and game drives
- South Luangwa National Park intercamp road transfers
- Laundry and government tax
Original Price: From $720 per person, per night
T+L Price: From $480 per person per night; book by October 31.
Booking Details: Email info@bushcampcompany.com
Belize
Get 30 percent off a stay at San Ignacio Resort, a lush estate set along the Macal River. Just don’t miss the on-property conservation project featuring friendly green iguanas.
San Ignacio Suite Deal Special includes:
- A minimum of two nights in a Premium Suite, including butler service
- Daily breakfast
- A green iguana conservation tour
- A medicinal trail tour
Original Price: From $800 ($400 per night)
T+L Price: From $562 ($281 per night); valid through June 30
Booking Details: Use promotional code TLPROMO
Myanmar
Get 34 percent off Sanctum Inle Resort, an exciting new property with monastery-inspired rooms with inlaid mahogany furnishings, in the country's Inle Lake region.
The Getaway Package includes:
- Two nights in a Cloister Deluxe Room
- Cocktails at the bar
- A half-day tour of Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda
- Daily breakfast for two
Original Price: $568 ($284 per night)
T+L Price: $372 ($186 per night); valid until September 30