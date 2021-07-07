The discount is valid until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 8.

JetBlue's Latest Sale Offers $300 Off Your Next Vacation — but You Have to Act Fast

If hot temperatures have you dreaming of a tropical oasis, JetBlue may have the answer to your woes.

This week, the airline announced a three-day sale that will get you $300 off a vacation package, including flights and hotel.

If you spend $1,500 (including taxes and fees) on a JetBlue Vacations package, the code "VACAY300" can get $300 off your booking. The vacation packages include roundtrip flights and hotels — and can be for more than one traveler.

The discount is valid until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 8. The bookings are good for travel between July 12, 2021 and April 30, 2022 — so you have plenty of time to plan ahead and make sure you're prepped for any potential COVID-19 restrictions.

JetBlue's vacation packages include almost 100 tempting getaways throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America, and Europe.

Escape to Punta Cana for a four-night stay at a five-star all-inclusive resort for only $1,200 for two people, after the promo code discount. Explore a new culture with round-trip flights and a four-night stay at an oceanfront hotel on Cartagena's coast. Or if you're waiting for COVID restrictions to ease and hoping to hop across the pond, you can book a getaway to London when JetBlue begins its transatlantic service later this summer.

Browse the JetBlue vacations website for more options, including the airline's partnerships with major resorts like Disney, Marriott, Barcelo, and Sandals.

The sale doesn't include the airline's Mint class fares and although the airline offers free changes and cancellations, changes must be within the terms of the promo code.

For more information or to book your vacation, visit the JetBlue website.