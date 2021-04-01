Hotels.com Has a Way to 'Write Off' All the Travel You Didn't Do Last Year — and You Could Win $2,741

Tax season is here, which means it's time to cross your fingers for a nice, big refund.

As you're adding up all your expenses for 2020, you might be sad to see that your travel expenses are nowhere to be found due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And that makes this the perfect opportunity to plan a trip with your refund dollars.

And Hotels.com has a way for you to get your return and keep it by offering a chance to win a "tax write off" for last year's "non-travel."

According to the company's data, 67% of Americans are already planning their summer 2021 trips and 85% of people are planning to use some of their tax refund on travel, so the company is selecting 10 lucky people to get their payout to spend on a future trip.

"For many, 2020 may feel like a lost year of travel," said Jennifer Dohm, head of PR and communications, North America. "We're rewarding travelers with the funds to reserve stays now, plus the ability to guarantee their getaway with flexible bookings and free cancellations."

These 10 winners will receive $2,741(the average tax refund for last year) in Hotels.com credit. The credit has no expiration date, so you can take your time planning the best trip ever — in a safe way.

For a chance to win, simply fill out an online form before April 15 (the original Tax Day) at 5 p.m. ET. The "non-travel tax form" can be used to calculate the number of takeout boxes accumulated, hours lost scrolling on TikTok, WFH video conference calls attended, pounds of sourdough consumed in 2020, and more itemized sections to determine all the things you lost (or gained) while staying at home last year.

For more information or to enter to get your travel write-off, visit the Write-Off 2020 page on the Hotels.com website.