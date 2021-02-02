We may be stuck with winter for a while longer, but there are still plenty of fun (and socially distant) ways to take advantage of the chilly temps.

Punxsutawney Phil Wants You to Take Advantage of the Next Six Weeks of Winter With New Ski Trip Deals

Prepare for six more weeks of winter — with some time on the ski slopes.

Legendary groundhog Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his snowy burrow early Tuesday and looked down only to see his shadow, predicting six more weeks of cold.

The ceremony, which was held in Gobbler's Knob outside Punxsutawney, Pa., was posted to YouTube as part of a virtual celebration and watched more than 100,000 times.

"Punxsutawney Phil, the Seer of Seers, the Prognosticator of all Prognosticators, was awakened from his borrow at 7:25 am by his handler and friend, on this quite morning where few can attend," Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's "inner circle" said during the ceremony.

Unfortunately, Phil thinks we'll have to wait a bit longer for spring, predicting, "We all have passed through the darkness of night, But now see hope of morning's bright light. When I turn to see, there is a perfect shadow cast of me. Six more weeks of winter there will be!"

The Pennsylvania groundhog (or some version of him), has seen his shadow at least 106 times and predicted an early spring 20 times, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

Extra Holidays, an online booking platform, partnered with Punxsutawney Phil himself, offering deals at hotels around the country to help travelers who don't want to hibernate this winter, the company shared with Travel Leisure. Travelers who book an extended stay of at least seven days will receive 30% off select ski vacation club resorts or warm weather destinations to escape to.

Hang out with bison and spend your days hiking in the desert at the WorldMark Bison Ranch in Arizona, or grab the family and hit the slopes, finishing the day in the hot tub in Steamboat Springs, Colo., with a multi-bedroom suite at the Club Wyndham Steamboat Springs.