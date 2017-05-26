Frommer's is giving away free vacations to military families

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Frommer’s Guides, the travel company is giving away vacations to six military families with some help from HomeAway.

Although the giveaway may seem a bit unexpected, Frommer’s Guides was actually born out of the military.

“Even before my dad revolutionized travel with ‘Europe on 5 Dollars a Day,’ he published a travel guide for his fellow soldiers,” Pauline Frommer, editorial director of Frommer’s Travel Guides and Frommers.com, said in a statement. “We want to celebrate that past and honor the accomplishments of military families of today.”

Arthur Frommer’s first book was The GI’s Guide to Traveling Europe, which he wrote while stationed in Germany during World War II. After the success of his first book, Frommer wrote about travel for civilians and then launched an empire.

To enter the contest, families must submit a family photo by June 2. They must also include a paragraph about their family’s accomplishments and what a vacation would mean to them. Judges will then whittle the contestants down to 30 and readers will then select the six winning families from that smaller pool.

The families will win one of six vacations to Rincón, Puerto Rico; Orlando, Florida; Sonoma, California; Verona, Italy; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina or London, England. Each winning package will include a five-night stay in a HomeAway vacation rental, airfare for four and $1,500 to spend on the trip.