You Can Save up to 60% on Over 30,000 Hotels During Expedia's First 'Travel Week' Sale

After over a year with no travel, Expedia is making it much easier for you to hit the road again.

In light of people eager to get traveling again now that the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to curb, Expedia is announcing its first-ever Travel Week — a major sale that will save you money on over 30,000 hotels around the world, and much more.

Between June 8 and June 12, travelers can find deals in hundreds of destinations on the Expedia Mobile App and Expedia.com. Along with savings at thousands of hotels, travelers can also book discounted reservations for over 800 activities worldwide.

"The demand the travel industry is seeing for the summer and beyond demonstrates just how eager travelers are to get back out there, and the perfect opportunity for us to show it matters who you travel with," said Shiv Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Expedia Brand, in a statement. "Expedia Travel Week is truly our biggest sales event to date, with more deals, more tools for inspiration and discovery, and ultimately more value delivered to our travelers. We've pulled out all the stops to make this a celebration of travelers and the vacations we can't wait to reclaim."

A room at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton Credit: Courtesy of Expedia

You can find savings up to 60 percent off hotels and activities for travel between June 8 and the end of January 2022 –– just in case you're not quite ready to book a trip in the immediate future.

In addition, Expedia has teamed up with travel and lifestyle influencers to create custom, daily itineraries, releasing each day of the duration of the sale, with limited 20 percent off coupons. To get these daily deals, check out the influencer's Instagram on the following days:

Tuesday, June 8: Weylie Hoang shows you where to stay and what to do in Los Angeles, Calif., and Tulum, Mexico.

Wednesday, June 9: @FlyWithGarrett checks out hidden gems in Las Vegas, Nev., and Oahu, Hawaii.

Thursday, June 10: Oneika Raymond shows you how to make the most of your Nashville, Tenn., or New York City vacations.

Friday, June 11: Hanna Burcaw plans the perfect couples getaways in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Miami, Fla.

Saturday, June 12: @Raffinee plans some fun in the sun in San Diego, Calif., and Orlando, Fla.

Some bucket list hotels that Expedia is featuring during the sale include the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Curio Collection by Hilton in Las Vegas, Nev., The Maven at Dairy Block in Denver, Colo., Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles, Calif., Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Fla., and the Fairmont in Austin, Tex., among others.

The exterior and pool at Hotel Figueroa Credit: Courtesy of Expedia

Travelers wanting to book a cruise can also find complimentary onboard credits, upgrades, and discounts from AMA Waterways, Carnival, and Norwegian for select itineraries through 2023.

Expedia Rewards Members can also earn up to 10 points per dollar spent on any transaction on the Expedia Mobile App, or shop VIP Access properties for up to 14 points per dollar. And if you sign up for the Expedia Rewards Card, you can get a Welcome Bonus of 25,000 points and an extra 50,000 points after making a qualifying purchase between now and July 30.

It is important to note any travel restrictions in your chosen destination at the time of travel. Expedia is also offering flexible cancelation just in case your trip needs to be rescheduled.

To take advantage of all these deals, download the Expedia Mobile App or visit Expedia.com.