The Best Cyber Monday Deals for Travelers

While Cyber Monday can get you great deals and an early start on your holiday shopping, it can also help you save a bundle on your next getaway.

The occasion offers a range of travel deals to choose from, from flights to hotel stays to package deals that include all transportation, accommodations, and excursions at a fraction of the regular price.

Whether you’re in search of one last trip to end the year or planning your first getaway of 2020, we’ve rounded up some of the top travel deals you can take advantage of this Cyber Monday.

Airlines

Spirit Airlines

Spirit is offering up to 75% off flights this Black Friday through Dec. 2 – if you can catch them before they're all booked!

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines will be offering special rates on inter-island, national, and international flights starting on Black Friday.

Delta Airlines

Delta is offering deals for both Takeoff Tuesday (Nov. 26) and Black Friday this year. See a list of specially-priced fares, including round-trips New York City to Amsterdam for $309 and Atlanta to Costa Rica for $393, here:

Hotels

The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas

Book one night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Nov. 25 through Dec. 4 and receive one night free.

Hotel Shangri-La, Santa Monica

The iconic hotel in Santa Monica is offering a flash sale for their 80th anniversary: 80% off eight rooms each day over a total of eight days leading up to Black Friday. From now until Nov. 29, visit the site at 11 a.m. EST to book a stay between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 29, 2020 with code Shangrila80.

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

Book at the Miami Beach hotel between Nov. 25 and Dec. 03 for stays through Dec. 20 and receive 30% off your booking with code BF2019.

andBeyond

The luxury hotel, resort, and safari group will be offering 30% off during Black Friday and Cyber Monday across their locations in Africa, Asia, and South America.

Viceroy Riviera Maya

The Viceroy Riviera Maya in Mexico will be offering 50% off between Black Friday and Cyber Monday — just in time to escape the cold.

Nayara Resorts

Nayara Resorts in Costa Rica will have rooms and suites available between Black Friday and Cyber Monday for 40% off.

The Setting Inn

This Napa Valley inn will have rooms for 40% off between Black Friday and Cyber Monday (and that means you can save your money for more wine tours).

Calistoga Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection

This iconic Napa Valley resort will be offering 50% off stays between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

EAST, Miami Hotel

This luxe, Brickell-based hotel will be offering 40% its best average rate this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Starting Black Friday, Nov. 29, the luxury boutique brand is offering 30% off Kimpton’s best flexible rate, and will donate $5 per night to charitable partners No Kid Hungry and The Trevor Project. More details about this effort can be found here starting Nov. 29.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

This Miami wellness resort is offering 40% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Lotte Hotel The Palace, New York

Bookings made from Nov. 18 through Nov. 28 will receive 40% off and bookings made from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 will receive 50% off this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Travel Expereinces

Riviera River Cruises

This river cruise line is offering a shipboard credit valued at up to $200 per person for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Xanterra

The operational company behind many park lodges in the U.S. will offer discounts on rooms at national parks such as the Grand Canyon, Death Valley, Yellowstone, and Zion, including up to 33% off stays at Death Valley’s inn and ranch. The deals also extend to stays at the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel, the Grand Hotel outside the Grand Canyon, and Cedar Creek Lodge outside Glacier National Park, where deals range from 30% off to 50% off.

Luggage and Travel Accessories

Amazon

Amazon is luggage central, carrying brands like Samsara to Tumi and Samsonite, so don't miss the markdowns to come this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. See our favorite picks from the sale so far.

Roam Luggage

The luxury luggage retailer will be offering $50 off for one case, $125 off for two cases, and $250 off for three cases this Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 1.

MVST Select

The premium luggage brand will be offering 30% off its entire range of luxury travel collections. Use code BLACKFRIDAY during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the discount.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack’s reliable selection of luggage will be on major sale this year as the retailer offers 30-50% off all clearance items in addition to a spend $100, get $20; spend $150, get $30; spend $250, get $75 deal from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Dec. 2.

Zappos

Many luggage brands at Zappos are marked down, even to half thier original price, this year. See our favorite picks from the sale so far.

eBags

Everyone's favorite suitcase and bag retailer will be slashing prices site-wide on brands from Tumi to Samsonite come Black Friday and Cyber Monday. See our favorite picks from the sale so far.

Tumi

Every frequent flier’s favorite suitcase brand is offering their semi-annual sale, which includes discounts that will increase on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Ostrich Pillow

This pillow is a travel staple and should be considered as necessary as a reliable suitcase. The label will be offering 20% off between Thursday, Nov. 28 through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, and 30% off on Black Friday.

Clothing and Beauty

Macy's

Macy's is offering tons of huge deals this Cyber Monday, some 50% or more off!

Nordstrom

At Nordstrom this year, spend $125 and get $25 off, spend $250 and get $50 off, and spend $400 and get $100 off.

Nordstrom Rack

Get an additional 30% off clearance this Cyber Monday at Nordstrom Rack.

Everlane

Everlane rarely goes on sale, but right now for Cyber Monday they're doing a Choose What You Pay deal.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks will be embracing Cyber Week this year with deals on every department separately beginning on Dec. 2 with 60% off outerwear and extending through Dec. 8 with 50% off women’s boots.

Reformation

Reformation will be offering 30% off site-wide this Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Moda Operandi

If you’ve got something seriously fancy coming up, make sure to check out Moda Operandi’s Black Friday through Cyber Monday sale. There, you’ll find sale items marked an additional 15% off.

Vionic

The ultra-comfortable shoe brand will be offering 30% off select merchandise from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Missoma

Build your collection of wear-everywhere jewelry with Missoma this Black Friday by signing up here for access to early Black Friday deals.

Lulu’s

Looking for the perfect holiday dress? Lulu’s has you covered, as they’re offering up to 90% off this Black Friday.

Amazon

Savings of up to 15% on beauty, vitamins, and supplements from brands including Belei and Revly are available from Nov. 25 to Dec. 14.

Supergoop

The only skincare range you need for your upcoming sunny holidays, Supergoop is offering 20% off site-wide on Black Friday as well as $15 off $75+, $30 off $125+, and $60 off $250+ on Cyber Monday with code CYBER.

Vince

Take 25% off in-store and site-wide at Vince.com with code GET25 on purchases of $200 or more from Wednesday, Nov. 27 to Monday, Dec. 2.

Aurate New York

The minimalist made-to-order jewelry label will be offering 25% off under $400 and 30% off over $400 with code GOLDFRIDAY from Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Dec. 2.

