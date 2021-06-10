Young Travelers Can Join Contiki's New Member's-only Travel Lounge for Exclusive Discounts and Mystery Trips

With temperatures rising, vaccines rolling out, and international borders reopening, the pent-up demand for travel is taking off this summer. But that doesn't come without its complications. In an effort to help young travelers starved for adventure, Contiki, a company specializing in group trips for 18- to 35-year-olds, has launched its new Contiki Travel Lounge.

This private, members-only Facebook group and email list is free to join and grants exclusive access to special perks designed to help these young adult explorers navigate the sometimes murky waters of travel in 2021. Among the benefits of joining this group is getting first dibs on the limited spots available on Contiki's Europe trips departing this summer. As the company adds new dates and itineraries to its roster, Travel Lounge members will be the first to know about these "trip drops."

For those who are a bit more flexible and looking to add another element of adventure to their travels, Contiki also offers Travel Lounge members exclusive discounts on mystery trips. These trips are selected from Contiki's most popular itineraries, but guests won't know where they're going until after they book. All they'll have to decide are dates, price, and a basic idea of the trip's vibe. With discounts up to 40% off, the risk may be worth it.

"Trip drops'' detailing dates and prices for getaways available for immediate booking will happen regularly for Contiki Travel Lounge members, while mystery trips will be announced monthly. Another benefit of membership: regular giveaways with Contiki swag items like the company's signature sustainable water bottles, Teemill T-shirts, and tote bags.

"We want to reassure those who are still restricted by border controls that Contiki is ready for them as soon as they're ready to book," said Adam Armstrong, the company's CEO, in a press release. "And although anybody can book online now for a 2022 trip, the Contiki Travel Lounge provides an alternative for those wanting to get back on the road as soon as possible in 2021, and the mystery trips are there for the most adventurous travelers who are happy to take advantage of an exclusive deal while also being the first out there - wherever that may take them."

For more information and to join the Contiki Travel Lounge, visit the Contiki website.