Black Friday is almost here, which means it's time to splurge on a little something special for your loved ones this holiday season. But, rather than buying them the latest gadget, why not buy an experience they'll never forget?

This year, hotels and destinations across the globe are offering incredible deals so you can make your own return to travel, or purchase a trip for someone you love so they can get back out into the world, too. Keep scrolling to see all the best Black Friday travel deals and use these discounts as your excuse to finally book that trip you've been dreaming about all year long.

Hanalei Colony Resort: Kaua'i's North Shore, Hawaii

Hanalei Colony Resort is offering 25% off the best available rates (excluding oceanfront and premium oceanfront suites) along with free room upgrades based on availability at check-in this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The deal will be available for travel between Nov. 19, 2021 and Dec. 15, 2022, with blackout dates from Dec. 24, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, and Jan. 14-17, 2022. Book at HCR.com.

Tierra Magnifica: Nosara, Costa Rica

Tierra Magnifica is offering a "Bring Yourself Back to You" Cyber Monday travel deal. The newest luxury resort in Nosara is providing 20% off room rates, dining, and spa services, which means rates start at $295 per night after the discount.

"We offered this promotion for the first time last year because we knew people needed the opportunity to rejuvenate and reconnect with themselves in nature," Steve Jacobus, owner and operator of the hotel, told Travel + Leisure. "Our team is fully vaccinated and we believe travelers are more comfortable getting to their favorite international destination. Hence, we offered a deal for Cyber Monday again. Our goals are the same, give people an awesome break on their room rates and hospitality services to help them rediscover their best self."

The booking window falls between Friday, Nov. 26 and midnight on Monday, Nov. 29, with travel dates between Jan. 3 and April 30, 2022. Use the booking code CYBER2021 when booking on the hotel's website here.

Saint Lucia: 30 deals

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is once again making it easy to find Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals thanks to a new dedicated site detailing all of the destination's offers. The site now lists more than 30 resort, villa, and tour deals with up to 55% off. Deals include discounts on room rates, hotel upgrades, resort credits, Pitons cruises, cultural tours, nature tours, photo expeditions, and more. See all the discounted stays and plays here.

Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort: Oranjestad, Aruba

Travelers can book a stay at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort this Black Friday and score a 50% off deal on standard rates for two nights or more. Interested travelers can book using the discount for the adults-only hotel between Friday, Nov. 26 and the end of Monday, Nov. 29 for travel through Dec. 31, 2022, including holidays. Book your stay using code BOG here.

The Cornell Inn: Lenox, Massachusetts

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, travelers can book three nights and get the fourth night free at the Cornell Inn, a historic hotel that's been completely reimagined and renovated for the modern age. The travel window for trips using the deal fall between Dec. 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022. (The deal requires a minimum three-night stay.) Book your stay here.

The Ray Hotel: Delray Beach, Florida

The Ray, a 141-room, design-focused hotel is offering a Black Friday travel deal of 33% off the best available rates. The best part? The hotel is offering an extended booking window from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, for travel between Jan. 1, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2022. (The deal is only available for a minimum three-night stay and up to a seven-night stay based on availability. Blackout dates apply.) Book the deal on the hotel's website here.

Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort: Cancun, Mexico

Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, is offering a 5th night free on stays this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The deal also includes a free upgrade to the next room category when available, and kids ages 12 and under stay, play, and eat for free. Travelers can book from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29 for travel between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 22, 2022 (blackout dates may apply). See all the details on the resort website here.

White Elephant Resorts: Nantucket, Massachusetts and Palm Beach, Florida

The White Elephant Resorts portfolio, including Jared Coffin House, The Cottages, The Wauwinet, White Elephant, and the Boat Basin in Nantucket, and White Elephant Palm Beach in Florida, are offering 15% off the best available rate on bookings made from Black Friday through Dec. 2. The travel dates and blackout dates vary between properties, so check out their individual websites for details, and use the booking code CYBER to snag your discount.

Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs: Napa Valley, California

Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs, originally built in 1952 and considered one of the first resorts in Calistoga, is offering a Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deal of 30% off the best available rate. Travel dates run from Nov. 26, 2021 to May 26, 2022. (Blackout dates may apply.) See all the details here.

The Meritage Collection: Napa Valley, California

To celebrate the holiday season, The Meritage Resort & Spa and Vista Collina Resort & Spa will offer 30% off all bookings made from Nov. 24 to 30, and will even provide a $30 resort credit per stay. The Meritage Collection will also donate $10 per stay to The First Responders Children's Foundation. The deal is valid for stays through March 31, 2022 (blackout dates may apply). Book your stay here.

Dromoland Castle: Ireland

Located on 450 acres of parkland in the Irish countryside, Dromoland Castle is the place to be in 2022. Need a little help getting there? The hotel is offering 50% off a second night when booking a one-night stay in an executive deluxe room or stateroom this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The reservation will also include a €25 spa credit per person. Travel dates for the deal run from Dec. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (excluding festive season). Book a stay here.

Nayara: Costa Rica and Chile

Nayara is ready to help you set off on vacation again by offering 30% off all bookings at Nayara Resorts and Nayara Gardens in Costa Rica made from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. And, now that Chile has announced that as of Nov. 1 vaccinated travelers will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival, Nayara Alto Atacama will also offer a 30% discount when booking a "Full Experience" (all meals included and one full-day group excursion with a local guide) or a "Private Full Experience" (all meals included and one full-day private excursion) with a minimum of four nights. Travel dates vary between the two hotels so check their individual websites for details.

andBeyond: Africa South America

Luxury safari company andBeyond is celebrating its 30-year anniversary with a 30% savings on long stay bookings made at the brand's lodges in Botswana, Kenya, Chile, and Phinda Private Game Reserve in South Africa. (These savings will apply only on inquiries made on Cyber Monday and can be combined with all current offers.) Travel dates for the deal run from Jan. 15, 2022, to May 30, 2022, excluding Easter Insights Vacations. See its website for more details.

Lion World Travel: South Africa

Lion World Travel is offering a Black Friday Exclusive Safari through South Africa at the special price of $1,899, marking a 20% savings per person. The eight-day safari even includes game drives at Kapama Private Game Reserve. The deal is valid for travel between Jan. 6 and March 31, 2022. See the company's website for all the details.

Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf: St. Bart's

For Cyber Monday, the Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf in St. Bart's is offering 15% off room rates in the junior suite category and above (excluding the Villa Diane). The deal includes daily breakfast at three Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire's Le Fouquet's Brasserie, one yoga or pilates class at the hotel's spacious yoga studio, two 45-minute massages at Spa Diane Barrière, a $50 food and beverage credit, and more. To book, contact reservations.carlgustaf@cannesbarriere.com (A minimum stay of five nights is required.)

Atlantis Paradise Island: Bahamas

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Atlantis Paradise Island is offering 20% off accommodations for guests booking five or more nights, and including a $100 daily resort credit that can be used for select food and beverage outlets, Dolphin Cay, Atlantis LIVE performances, and much more. The deal even includes two complimentary rapid antigen tests for travel back to the U.S. Public access to the deal will be available from Nov. 25 to 29, 2021, but those interested can get early access via signing up on the resort's website here.

Hyatt Global Offer: Worldwide

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: Miami, Florida

The Carillon Miami is offering not one but two Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday promotions. The first is a 20% off deal on one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments. The deal will be available between Friday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET for stays through Oct. 31, 2022. It also includes daily breakfast for two, a $200 resort credit, two complimentary touchless wellness experiences, and more.

Its second offering is a 30% off "Stay More, Save More" Deal. It too will be available from Friday, Nov. 26 to Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET for stays through Oct. 31, 2022. It includes 30% off the same room categories and also includes active upgrades for Wellness Workstations. For more details check out the hotel's website here.

Velas Resorts: Mexico

Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos are offering up to a 10% discount on suite rates this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And, as a little bonus, the resort collection is including a $50 spa credit per adult per night and 50% off rates for kids up to 12 years old. See more about the offerings on the Velas Resort website here.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts: Global

With 27 properties in 16 countries across the globe, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is an industry leader in personalized service. And it's ready to help you experience it all with steep discounts at some of its best properties. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can get up to 50% off the best available rates at properties like the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, and up to 30% off the best available rates at resort properties like the Rosewood Little Dix Bay in Virgin Gorda. The Booking window even lasts through Nov. 30 (Travel Tuesday) with a travel window through June 30, 2022. Just use the promo code CYBER21 at booking. (Blackout dates apply.)

Mohonk Mountain House: New Paltz, New York

Nestled in the Hudson Valley, Mohonk Mountain House, a Victorian castle resort, is ready to welcome you for a one-of-a-kind stay. You can even score a deal on that stay for the festive season. From Nov. 16, 2021, to Dec. 3, 2021, you can book a midweek stay at 40% off and 25% off on select weekend stays for travel dates between Jan. 2, 2022, and March 27, 2022. See all the dates and book now on the hotel's website.

Gurney's Hotels & Resorts: Northeast, USA