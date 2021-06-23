Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Fares As Low As $23 - but You'll Have to Act Fast

Amtrak is kicking off summer travel with a major sale on trips all over the country.

Entitled the "Sizzling Summer Sale," the rail line is offering up 35% off trips purchased between now and June 24 for travel from July 6 through September 30. The sale includes fares for both Acela and coach.

Great deals are readily available on the Northeastern corridor including travel between Washington, D.C. or Boston to New York City for $45 one-way. And trips from Philadelphia to either New York City or D.C. are available for as low as $24.

On the west coast, travel from Portland to Seattle for only $23 or journey up the coast with travel from Los Angeles to Seattle for $82. If you're looking for a long-haul east coast trip, trains from New York City to Miami are available for only $104.

"Whether it's to see friends and family, experience a summer musical festival or baseball game, explore a new city or old favorite, have an outdoor biking or hiking adventure, or relax at a beach, Amtrak can help our customers with a safe and relaxing way to travel," Amtrak Executive Vice President Roger Harris said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

If you're traveling Amtrak this summer, you'll still need to wear a face mask onboard, regardless of your vaccination status or local laws. The federal mask mandate regarding face coverings on public transit remains in effect at least until Sept. 13.

Amtrak has stopped limiting seating onboard its trains but travelers can see how many seats have already been sold for each train while booking and switch trains to be a less crowded one. Passengers can also change their trips without worrying about change fees on all reservations made by Sept. 6.

Tickets can also be presented in the Amtrak app for contact-free boarding.

Book online or via the Amtrak app.