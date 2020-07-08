The rooms include a pair of seats that can be converted into an upper and lower berth for sleeping.

Amtrak's Buy One Get One Free Sale for Roomettes Has Tickets for As Low As $193

Amtrak is putting its roomettes on sale to make a private getaway even easier this summer.

Through July 17, Amtrak is offering buy one, get one free ticket for a roomette, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The semi-private sleeper cabins include a pair of seats that can be converted into an upper and lower berth for sleeping as well as a sleeping attendant to help with luggage and turndown service. Each roomette includes meals along with a bathroom and shower that is shared with the rest of the cabins in the car.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amtrak

The offer, valid for travel through September 30, starts as low as $193 for two people for travel between Chicago and Minneapolis or $243 for travel between Atlanta and New Orleans.

"Offering a comfortable, private and convenient travel experience, private rooms offer our customers a space where they can work without fellow passengers" Amtrak’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, Roger Harris, told T+L. "These private rooms and enhanced cleaning protocols aboard trains and at stations offer reassurance for passengers seeking safety, space, and privacy."

Amtrak’s sleeper cabins are the perfect way to socially distance and see vast sections of the country at the same time while taking travel at a slower pace.

Roomettes are available on several different lines, including the California Zephyr, which takes guests through the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains all the way to the unique architecture of Chicago. Or head out on the City of New Orleans line, which takes travelers north from the energy of the Big Easy through the blues and BBQ of Memphis, Tenn.

The discount offer comes as Amtrak has reduced service on some of its long-haul routes, including between New York and Florida, with more cuts expected.