You have until Aug. 24 to book.

Amtrak's Flash Sale Has $29 Tickets for Auto Trains Along the East Coast

An Acela train emerges from the B&P Tunnel in Baltimore.

An Acela train emerges from the B&P Tunnel in Baltimore.

Amtrak is offering customers a new way to relax in comfort without breaking the bank aboard its Auto Train.

The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Va. (near Washington, D.C.), and Sanford, Fla. (near Orlando), and is an excellent alternative to traveling along I-95. In fact, it's the only such service in the U.S. and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and Florida.

And if you're anywhere along the route between Lorton and Sanford, you can score some big savings on the Auto Train this month.

Between Aug. 17 and 24, 2021, Auto Train tickers are available for purchase for as low as $29 for a single coach passenger ($58 for two passengers). You can also choose a Roomette for $129 ($189 for two passengers), or a Bedroom for $329 ($389 for two passengers).

Coach includes wide, reclining seats with plenty of legroom, no middle seat, and a big picture window. Prior to arrival, a complimentary continental breakfast is served.

The Roomette features comfortable seating, newly-upgraded bedding, pillows, towels and linens, and a dedicated attendant. The Bedroom has twice the space as a Roomette as well as other added amenities. Customers in private rooms can enjoy a complimentary dinner and continental breakfast on board.

This offer is valid for Northbound travel (departing from Sanford) between Sept. 7 and Dec. 15, 2021, as well as Southbound travel (departing from Lorton) between Nov. 5 and Dec. 15, 2021. Blackout dates are Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2021.

Aboard all Amtrak trains, passengers are expected to wear face coverings at all times. Amtrak offers fresh air filtration to help curb the spread of germs, as well as showing real-time seat availability on its app and website.

For more information or to book an Auto Train ticket, visit the Amtrak website or download the app.