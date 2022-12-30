These Are the Top 18 Travel Products T+L Readers Purchased in 2022

With 2022 coming to a close, now is the perfect time to reflect on the biggest and best shopping deals of the year, and what Travel + Leisure readers have been loving to elevate their adventures. In categories spanning from luggage to cozy airport outfits to smaller accessories, there’s been no shortage in sales throughout the last 12 months — and even products that are still worth checking out now.

If you’re curious what deals fellow shoppers have been snagging over the past year, we rounded up the 18 most popular (and most purchased) products our readers can’t seem to keep their hands off of. The good news is that many of these items are currently on sale, so act fast to stock up on the best in shoes, apparel, and tech that can be added to any packing list in 2023.

Whether you’re swapping out holiday gifts or are simply looking to prepare for a new year of adventures, keep reading to find out the 18 most popular products Travel + Leisure readers purchased this year.

Related: We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 — These Are Our Winners

Cariuma Oca Low Canvas Sneaker

Cariuma

I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many shoes, especially when it comes to white sneakers, and the Cariuma Oca Low Canvas Sneaker has certainly caught my attention. This shopper-loved comfy shoe brand is so popular that the same style in the Pantone Lilac shade also made our list of top sales in 2022, so now’s your chance to snag these versatile and stylish kicks as we head into the new year. With celebs such as Helen Mirren and Pete Davidson spotted in the brand, you’ll be in good company after grabbing a pair of these canvas shoes.

To buy: cariuma.com, $79

Asenlin Travel Backpack

Amazon

A sturdy backpack is one of my most-used travel essentials, and it seems that T+L readers are in agreement. If you’re looking to upgrade your everyday backpack, this water resistant, durable Asenlin Travel Backpack is currently 55 percent off at Amazon and excellent for travel, work, and whatever else you might have planned. Uber-comfortable and built to last, you can’t go wrong with a price tag of just $36.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $80)

Ueu Yoga Pants

Amazon



If there’s one thing I require of my airport outfit, it’s maximum comfort. Evidently T+L readers are on the same page, as shoppers couldn’t get enough of the versatile Ueu Yoga Pants this year. Available in 20 colors, this sleek yet relaxed-fitting pant provides all the comfort of wearing pajamas in public with the style of a put-together outfit. Grab a pair (or two) now for up to 54 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $43)

Aerothotic Flip-flops

Amazon

Sometimes you’re going on a low-key vacation that really only requires one casual pair of shoes, and if you’re in the market for some new sandals, the Aerothotic Flip-flops are the way to go according to T+L readers. These supportive and comfortable flip-flops feature orthopedic insoles that offer enough arch support to wear on busy days exploring a new city and are perfect to slip on while you’re grabbing a poolside lunch.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $37)

Apple AirTag

Amazon

Why worry about losing your luggage when you could simply invest in an Apple AirTag and call it a day? This year, T+L shoppers loved this handy hack for keeping their checked bags safe, and at just $29, it’s a small price to pay for security. After my brother lost his luggage in Italy, it’s safe to say I’ll never be traveling without an AirTag again, and you shouldn’t either.

To buy: amazon.com, $29

Yesno Overalls

Amazon

If you’re running straight from the airport to an event, it can be nice to put together a travel outfit that’s both cute and comfortable. That’s where these Yesno Wide Leg Overalls come in. With two large pockets to store your in-flight snacks, and a casual, draped design to help you look chic without sacrificing comfort, this jumper is about to become your new favorite travel fit.

To buy: amazon.com, $28

Shacke Pak Packing Cubes

Amazon

Looking for a sign to start traveling with packing cubes? This is it. The easiest hack for keeping your clothes and items organized and compact while you travel, the top-rated Shacke Pak Packing Cubes are a T+L fan-favorite for a reason. The set includes five packing cubes of varying sizes, ensuring that your carry-on is easy to navigate and organized, even during longer vacations.

To buy: amazon.com, $22

Asics Gel-Venture 6 Trail Running Shoe

Amazon

Support is the name of the game when it comes to running shoes, and whether you’re searching for a sneaker that can keep your legs feeling fresh after a hike, long walking tour, or an intense workout, Asics Gel-Venture 6 Trail Running Shoes are the way to go. Reversed lugs provide optimal traction so you can wear these sneakers during the icy winter months, and high abrasion rubber makes these shoes durable and built to last. Plus, right now they’re on sale for up to 29 percent off at Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $70)

Gen 7 CAT Tourniquet

Amazon

When you’re packing your travel bag, your first thought probably isn’t whether your not you’ll be saving any lives on this trip — but why not prepare for the scenario anyways? Compact and highly effective, the Gen 7 CAT Tourniquet is one addition to your carry-on that you’ll never regret, helping to halt hemorrhaging and slow blood flow from an open wound. If you’re going to invest in a tourniquet, why not buy one that’s been proven 100 percent effective by the U.S. Army’s Institute of Surgical Research (as well as recommended by a nurse)?

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $31)

Coowoz Travel Carry-on Backpack

Amazon

Backpacks intrinsically make for good carry-on items, and the Coowoz Travel Backpack is specifically designed to be just that. This pack fits a week’s worth of clothing, easily slides under the seats of most commercial airlines, and is fitted with several spacious compartments to tuck away your essential items for easy access later in the trip. Waterproof and highly durable (as well as available in 18 stunning colors), it may be time for me to upgrade my backpack for this roomy yet sleek option.

To buy: amazon.com, $30

PrinStory Ruffle Sleeve Tee

Amazon

A basic t-shirt never goes out of style, but that doesn’t mean a little extra flare isn’t welcome. This year, T+L shoppers loved the PrinStory Ruffle Sleeve Tee, and whether you’re drawn to neutral shades like black and white, or opt for a little more color, you can’t go wrong with these classic tops. Not to mention they’re on sale right now for as little as $19.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $33)

Loveledi Portable Charger

Amazon

A portable charger should be a no-brainer when packing for your next vacation, and this set of two from Loveledi is loved by Amazon customers and T+L readers alike. Having a portable charger on hand is great for long days running errands or simply keeping your devices juiced up while in a busy airport without a charging port in sight. And this set is currently on sale for 76 percent off, making it a deal you won’t want to miss.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 for 2 (originally $99)

Libin Women’s Cargo Joggers

Some people prefer to travel in clothes that aren’t sweatpants, and while that isn’t necessarily my idea of a good time, these comfortable Libin Cargo Joggers were a fan-favorite with T+L readers this year. Featuring a multitude of pockets for your electronics and snacks, these best-selling drawstring-waist pants allow you to look pulled together on the trail or when traveling while feeling like you’re wearing pajamas. That’s a win-win if you ask me.

To buy: amazon.com, $33

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Amazon

One travel essential that everyone should have but we don’t often discuss is a high-quality toiletry bag. We all have our essentials that come with us on every trip, so why not package them safely within this Bagsmart Toiletry Bag for easy access and secure storage? Whether you’re bringing along makeup, perfume, or hair products, this Dopp kit is one travel must-have you don’t want to skip.



To buy: amazon.com, $20

Merrell Moab 2 Hiking Shoes

Amazon

If there’s one thing you want to avoid, it’s going hiking in the wrong pair of shoes. Fortunately, T+L readers can attest that the best-selling Merrell Moab 2 Hiking Shoes are the best pair for the job, whether you’re embarking on a shorter adventure or gearing up to hike the Appalachian Trail. Currently on sale for up to 56 percent off, now is the time to snag these durable, supportive, and waterproof hiking boots to prime yourself for a new year of getting outdoors.



To buy: amazon.com, $53 (originally $110)

Camtop Weekender Bag

Amazon

A weekender bag is another travel-must for shorter trips, and this Camptop Bag is not only stylish, but also contains a special storage compartment for shoes and other essentials. A laptop sleeve allows you to keep your valuable electronics safe while you jetset, and the smaller size is easily slid under the seats of most commercial airplanes for effortless travel. You can thank us later.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $56)

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes

Amazon

While you don’t necessarily need to get the most innovative packing cubes for them to be effective, if you’re aiming to take your travel to the next level, these Bagsmart Compression Cubes are the way to go. These lightweight bags hold a surprising amount of clothing and other travel essentials, situated with extra zippers to act like a vacuum seal within your suitcase. An added bonus? It even makes unpacking once you arrive at your destination that much easier.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $43)

Iximo Linen Pant

Amazon

I’m convinced that linen pants will never go out of style, and this easy, breezy pair from Iximo firmly earned its spot as a top-seller with T+L readers in 2022. The drawstring and elastic waistband lend themselves to maximum comfort whether you’re flying or lounging around the house, and the tapered cut is endlessly flattering on a wide range of bodies. From army green to baby pink, these are the versatile pants you’re going to want to take with you into the new year.

To buy: amazon.com, $37



Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

