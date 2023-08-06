Hikers Say These Sturdy Trekking Poles With Cushioned Hand Grips Make an ‘Extreme Difference’ on Any Trail

And they’re only $37.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just casually enjoy hitting the trails, having a pair of trekking poles is always a good idea. Hiking poles not only improve your balance, but they also significantly minimize pressure on your knees — especially when going down a steep hill. And if you’re in search of a durable, lightweight set to add to your gear collection, the TrailBuddy Trekking Poles are the perfect ones to provide you with the balance and stability you need for hikes of all kinds. They’re also cherished by more than 45,000 Amazon customers — and right now, you can get these best-selling trekking poles for just $37. 

The sturdy TrailBuddy Trekking Poles are made with strong aircraft-grade 7075 aluminum so that they weigh less than their counterparts. They also come with a convenient bag for easy transport, making them a favorite among shoppers. One shared, “[They are] easy to carry on a plane, put in a taxi, or anywhere else I want to go,” and that, “For hikers, I can’t express how fabulous they are —  they do not fail you, ever.” Another hiker praised their travel-friendly nature mentioning that “they fit into our suitcase, [and are] so easy to travel with. [They are also] lightweight and easy to assemble.”

Amazon TrailBuddy Trekking Poles

Amazon

Aside from their durability, these poles also feature ergonomic cork-cushioned grips to keep your hands firmly planted — no matter how sweaty they get or how wet the weather is. And, shoppers really love this feature; several have noted that it makes them “comfortable” and helps “prevent any significant wrist pain.” 

It’s no surprise that these highly sought-after trekking poles have earned their spot as Amazon best-sellers. One customer is convinced that they’ll “never climb without them again,” adding that the poles are “lightweight, reliable, easy to initially set up, collapse and expand, and extremely reasonably priced” — which hits about every high note that we have to say about this stellar pair. Joining in, another shopper boasted that they used this set to help them “hike to 10,500 feet in Colorado,” and highlighted that “they were always sturdy and I felt confident in the poles' abilities to tolerate my weight as my legs got more and more tired on the way down.”

With a collapsable length of 25 inches and have an extended range 54 inches, these poles offer a versatile fit for most users. One shopper shared, “My friend and I both ordered the same set. She’s 6 feet tall and I am 5 feet, 3 inches tall, [the poles] were easily adjustable to the extreme difference in both our heights.” And, they can help provide stability that you need during adventures on terrains of all kinds. Vouching for their performance, a final buyer called them an “essential trail item,” and noted that this pair “assisted on all different types of trails [and] slippery boardwalks: flat and level to steep and rocky.”

Amazon TrailBuddy Trekking Poles - Lightweight, Collapsible Hiking Poles for Backpacking Gear

Amazon

If you’re planning a full-blown end-of-summer expedition or thinking of taking a scenic hike, trekking poles are important tools to protect your joints and provide support on unpredictable terrain. Plus, they’re available in eight different color combinations including a berry pink, red beetle, and bumblebee yellow so you can not only hit the trails with confidence, but style, too. 

The TrailBuddy Trekking Poles will take your hiking game to new heights (pun intended). Grab them right now for as little as $37, and keep reading to explore some other top-rated hiking poles for your next trip. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $37. 

