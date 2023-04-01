My Go-to Stylish Sneakers Double As Legitimate Running Shoes — and They’re Marathoner-approved

As a regular runner and traveler, one of my biggest pet peeves is having to make room for a pair of running shoes and a pair of casual sneakers. (Because let's be honest, most running shoes don't exactly pair well with jeans or jumpsuits.)

It sets off an internal battle every time — especially short trips when packing space is tight: Do I bring cute sneakers that look great with all my outfits but, well, aren't built for exercise; or, do I try to rock some sort of New Balance Dad look wearing my running shoes with regular clothes? I’ll analyze my itinerary to determine whether running shoes are truly worth the real estate. Thankfully, a Boston-based running apparel brand has finally combined the best of both worlds with their footwear debut: The Tracksmith Eliot Runner blends street style sensibility with serious runner performance, delivering a Goldilocks sneaker solution for active travelers. And they’re even athlete-approved.

Tracksmith

To buy: tracksmith.com, $198



This uber-popular brand has been developing this sneaker for years, and the dedicated time shines through. The engineered mesh upper with Tracksmith’s signature sash woven across the midfoot combines with the microsuede collar and durable rubber outsole for an all-together rich look. I’ve been able to pair my sleek and sophisticated ivory kicks easily with tailored denim and sweater dresses alike. (You can also get them in navy and black colorways, as well in women’s sizes 5.5 to 11. There are also men’s sizes, too.)

And then there are the aesthetics. There’s just no other way to say it: They are legitimately stylish. I don’t claim to be “cool,” but these make me feel cool in a toned-down, not-trying-too-hard kind of way. So much so that they’re the only sneakers I’ll pack right now for weekend getaways.

But to focus on looks alone would be a huge mistake, because these are sneaky good running shoes. The Eliot Runner’s midsole utilizes “supercritical Pebax” foam — arguably one of the top-performing materials in the industry (you’ll find it in best-sellers like Nike’s Vaporfly and Saucony’s Endorphin Pro). And they don’t skimp on it, either.

Most lifestyle sneakers in my closet have a low profile, whereas most of my running shoes have a pretty substantial amount of cushioning that adds volume (and visual clunk) to their profiles. The Eliot Runner meets in the middle with 33.5 millimeters of cushioning in the heel and 24.5 millimeters in the forefoot — not as much as you’d find in popular max cushioning running shoes (which tend to be 40mm or greater) but far more than you’d find in a pair of Stan Smiths. The result? A deeply comfortable, smooth, and energetic daily trainer that can withstand solid miles at a range of paces.

Tracksmith

To buy: tracksmith.com, $198



But I’m not the only one who’s enarmored with these shoes — I spoke with a few athletes about why they can’t get enough, too. "I love Eliot as an everyday trainer," says New York City-based runner Erica Stanley-Dottin, who at 48 years old became the 25th Black American woman to break three hours in the marathon since 1973. "It's a lightweight performance shoe that has sole support to withstand my daily runs. I also love the style of the Eliot; it's sleek and chic and I can pair it with most of my favorite lifestyle pieces."

Runners across the popular “Running Shoe Geeks” Reddit channel have been quick to spread the love, too. “[These shoes] are checking all the boxes for me across a range of runs,” said one sub-2:50 marathoner who runs roughly 50 miles a week. “[They] have a super unique and comfortable feel which has been getting better the more I run in them. Really light and lively on the feet, and has felt smooth for short 4-milers up to a 15-miler with paces ranging from low [7-minute miles] to high [8-minute miles].” They said, “These are becoming a staple in the rotation for sure.”

While these sneakers won’t need the same kind of break-in period as a pair of leather loafers or heels, you’ll likely find they get better with time. “They are stylish in a subtle way, and very well made. A little stiff and firm in the beginning, then cushioned up as the miles went on,” one reviewer noted of their black Eliot Runners. Personally, I thought they started to feel better (springy and soft) after about 20 miles — and the more I wear them, the more I like them.

Tracksmith

To buy: tracksmith.com, $198



I didn’t find many complaints about these shoes (besides the high price tag), unless you count those who said they might just be too good looking. “I think I would struggle not wearing these out and about as casual shoes. They're classy!” one Redditor posted.

But when you’re traveling, that’s sort of a great problem to have, right? You want to be able to wear them across different parts of your trip and have them stand out — in a good way. Rest assured, they will: “[These] are the first running shoe I’ve had that my wife complimented the looks!” said one reviewer; another shared that “I run commute to work a lot and have been rocking these, and my non-runner coworkers are always surprised to hear they are running shoes!”

These sneakers may feel like an investment, but trust me: knowing you can wear the Tracksmith Eliot Runner from the airport lounge to the gym treadmill to all-day touristing without your comfort or style taking a hit makes them well worth the price of admission for any active traveler. Trust me, you’ll want to grab a pair of the sneakers all the athletes are talking about at Tracksmith today.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $198.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

