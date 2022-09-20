If you travel for business often or simply hate lugging around a heavy suitcase and shoving it into the airplane’s overhead bin, an underseat carry-on suitcase might be just what your luggage collection has been missing. These compact bags have all the perks of a rolling suitcase with the convenience of a duffel, in that you can maneuver them easily on wheels, but you don’t have to worry about lifting it, thanks to its smaller size. Amazon shoppers have found a winner in one bag from Tprc, which is on sale for as little as $49 right now, so there’s no better time to shop.

The Tprc 15-inch Smart Underseat Carry-on is made from durable polyester that will stand up to the standard wear and tear that comes with travel, allowing the bag to maintain its sleek look. It measures 14 inches long by 15 inches tall by 8.5 inches wide, and weighs 6 pounds, so it’s compact enough to store comfortably under your airplane seat and maneuver easily, while still being spacious enough to hold all your travel essentials. You’ll find a variety of convenient pockets throughout the suitcase, including two front zippered compartments and a slip pocket on the side where you could store an umbrella or water bottle. Plus, there’s also a USB port on the outside of the bag (that can connect to a portable charger inside), so keeping your devices juiced up on the go has never been easier.

Inside the bag’s main compartment, there’s also a handy clear plastic pocket where you can keep toiletries. This not only allows you to have easy access to your must-haves, but it will also catch any spills and be easy to clean. It’s available in two colors at Amazon right now: black and brown, and if you want the best deal, shop the brown colorway while it’s on sale for just $49.

Amazon shoppers rave about the suitcase, giving it nearly 4,900 five-star ratings, and it’s earned a coveted Amazon’s Choice badge. A flight attendant even gave it their seal of approval, writing, “It’s light, has enough pockets, and can easily fit under a seat if needed.” Another reviewer added, “This is the first bag I've bought that says it fits under a seat that really does,” noting that they took it on a recent flight on Frontier Airlines.

As for its spaciousness, most shoppers confirm that it comfortably fits enough essentials for a long weekend. “If you know how to pack, it fits two nights [and] three days of outfits, toiletries, and shoes,” one wrote. However, a separate buyer said, “I could fit a surprisingly high amount of items in this bag, enough for a 5-day trip.” They added that the bag is “lightweight, making it easy to maneuver around.” Reviewers have plenty of compliments for the suitcase’s other features as well, such as the USB port, which one said is “easy to access” and “has been super convenient during lengthy trips and has been a lifesaver already on several occasions.”

If you’re in the market for a durable, versatile carry-on suitcase that you can count on to fit underneath your airline seat, be sure to check out this pick from Tprc before your next trip.

