Tourist Caught on Video Carving Fiancée's Name Into Wall of Rome’s Colosseum

A tourist in Rome carved the name of his apparent girlfriend into the wall of the famous Colosseum, defacing the nearly 2,000 year old building.

During the incident, which was caught on video and blasted by Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, the tourist appears to carve the words “Ivan+Haley 23” into the brick wall of one of the columns with a set of keys. He then smiles at the camera as his partner stands by.

The video has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.

“I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, the Colosseum, to engrave the name of his fiancée,” Gennaro tweeted. “I hope that whoever did this will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws.”

Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche echoed Sangiuliano’s comments to the Associated Press, saying she hopes the tourist would be sanctioned “so that he understands the gravity of the gesture.”

“We cannot allow those who visit our nation to feel free to behave in this way,” she added.

This is the fourth time this year someone has vandalized the iconic Colosseum, the AP noted. Such an action can fetch fines of $15,000 and up to five years in prison.

Italy takes the care of its ancient monuments very seriously. Earlier this year, an American tourist was fined for driving a rental car over the famous pedestrian-only Ponte Vecchio bridge in Florence.

In Rome, another American tourist was fined €450 last year after he was caught eating and drinking while sitting on one of the city’s fountains. Also last year, a Saudi man was apprehended by border police after a Maserati was driven down the Spanish Steps, and a pair of American tourists were fined (and even briefly banned) after they damaged the steps with electric scooters.