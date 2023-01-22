TikTok Has Dubbed the Balaclava a Winter Essential, and We Found One That’s Only $18 at Amazon

Shoppers call it a “lifesaver.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 22, 2023 09:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Balaclava Ski Mask Winter Face Mask Cover
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

TikTok has declared balaclavas to be the fashion statement of the season, and from knitwear to draped scarves, it’s clear that people are beginning to tie style and warmth together in 2023. However, balaclavas have long been a valuable accessory for staying warm and cozy during ski trips and other outdoor adventures, so if ever there was a time to grab one for yourself, it’s now.

The good news is the Amazon Choice Tough Headwear Balaclava Ski Mask is currently on sale at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $18 for this warm, secure, comfortable, and now stylish accessory. Pulling together your packing list for your next ski vacation? You’ll certainly want to add this balaclava to the list. 

Balaclava Ski Mask Winter Face Mask Cover

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $21)

Bone-chilling wind on your face while whipping down the mountain can ruin a great day of skiing or snowboarding, but this fleece, lightweight balaclava puts that problem to bed. The soft, insulated material will keep your face, head, and ears warm, and is gentle against sensitive skin. Adjustable toggles allow you the option to tighten the balaclava across your face to limit the element's access to your skin, and in some styles, faux fur adds a little flare to your look.

One common issue to wearing a balaclava or face covering outside is the buildup of moisture on your skin, but the Tough Headwear Balaclava Ski Mask features a breathable poly-spandex mouth panel and fleece that wicks moisture so your skin actually stays dry and comfortable, regardless of condensation. Easily adjustable to be worn as a neck warmer, partial hoodie, or full balaclava, this versatile accessory is set to transform your outdoor experience this winter.

Related: The Best Winter Running Gear of 2023

Balaclava Ski Mask Winter Face Mask Cover

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $21)

With more than 5,800 perfect ratings at Amazon, shoppers love this insulated balaclava for winter wear. One shopper shared that they brought it with them on an exceptionally cold hiking trip and it “worked like a champ,” adding, “The versatility and how easy it was to put on or remove made it a great asset to have on the mountain to keep the head, face, and neck warm and protected.”

Another customer went as far as to call the balaclava a “lifesaver” writing that it “definitely allowed us to enjoy every minute of our time in the cold weather,” adding that it’s a “must-have if you are going to spend significant time in the cold.” One shopper even wrote that after trying four different balaclavas, this mask was “definitely my favorite,” calling it the “best fitting, warmest, [and] most comfortable.”

Balaclava Ski Mask Winter Face Mask Cover

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $21)

Being prepared with the right gear is one of the best ways to assure you’re going to enjoy your winter vacation, and the Tough Headwear Balaclava Ski Mask is an essential for skiing, hiking, and everything in between. Sweat-wicking, insulated, and easily convertible to wear in several different styles, at just $18 you can’t go wrong with grabbing this inexpensive option of TikTok’s favorite winter accessory.


At the time of publishing, the price started at $18. 

More T+L Deals to Shop:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cold Weather Packing List tout
This Is the Only Cold-weather Packing List You Need This Winter
puffer coats
Amazon’s Best Under-$100 Puffer Jackets Are Lightweight, Packable, and Start at Just $33
Libin Fleece Lined Leggings
T+L Readers' Most-bought Travel Pants Now Come in Comfy Fleece-lined Leggings for Winter
Amazon Long Weekend Sale Tout
Amazon’s Kicking Off the Long Weekend With Up to 60% Off Travel Gear and Accessories
Winter Travel Dresses at Amazon Under 50 dollar round-up
Amazon’s Best-selling, Under-$50 Winter Dresses Will Keep You Warm and Cozy, Even on Long Travel Days
Albatross Health New England Sleep Mask Tout
This Under-$10, Light-blocking Eye Mask Is the Ultimate Sleep Hack for Long Flights
SIMARI Winter Gloves Men Women Touch Screen Glove
Amazon’s Best-selling Touchscreen Gloves Are a Cold-weather Travel Essential — and They’re on Sale
Yeokou faux fleece lined sweatpants
These $33 Fleece-lined Sweatpants Keep Shoppers 'Perfectly Warm' Even in 'Wicked Snowstorms'
Skechers Women's BOBS Skipper Mushers Delight Sneaker
I Practically Live in These Ultra-cozy Slip-on Booties, and They're on Sale for Up to 50% Off
CamelBak Zoid Snow Hydration Pack Tout
I’m an Avid Snowboarder, and I Always Use This Freeze-resistant Hydration Pack to Carry Water on the Go
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Tout
These Fleece-lined Leggings Kept Me Warm in 16-degree Weather — and They’re 46% Off Right Now
SKDOIUL Women Winter Snow Boot
Shoppers Can Wear These Snow Boots 'All Day' With 'No Discomfort' — and You Can Get a Pair for Under $35
OutdoorMaster Anti-Fog Ski Goggles
These Olympian-loved Ski Goggles Are a Best-seller at Amazon — and Currently on Sale
Best Ski Jackets for Women of 2023
The 10 Best Ski Jackets for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden Ii Snow Boot Tout
I Wear These Cozy, Editor-approved Columbia Snow Boots All Winter Long — and They’re on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Arctix womens Essential Insulated Overalls Tout
Amazon Shoppers Have Struck Gold With These ‘Flattering and Functional’ Ski Overalls That Are Just $34