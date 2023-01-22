TikTok Has Dubbed the Balaclava a Winter Essential, and We Found One That’s Only $18 at Amazon

TikTok has declared balaclavas to be the fashion statement of the season, and from knitwear to draped scarves, it’s clear that people are beginning to tie style and warmth together in 2023. However, balaclavas have long been a valuable accessory for staying warm and cozy during ski trips and other outdoor adventures, so if ever there was a time to grab one for yourself, it’s now.

The good news is the Amazon Choice Tough Headwear Balaclava Ski Mask is currently on sale at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $18 for this warm, secure, comfortable, and now stylish accessory. Pulling together your packing list for your next ski vacation? You’ll certainly want to add this balaclava to the list.

Bone-chilling wind on your face while whipping down the mountain can ruin a great day of skiing or snowboarding, but this fleece, lightweight balaclava puts that problem to bed. The soft, insulated material will keep your face, head, and ears warm, and is gentle against sensitive skin. Adjustable toggles allow you the option to tighten the balaclava across your face to limit the element's access to your skin, and in some styles, faux fur adds a little flare to your look.

One common issue to wearing a balaclava or face covering outside is the buildup of moisture on your skin, but the Tough Headwear Balaclava Ski Mask features a breathable poly-spandex mouth panel and fleece that wicks moisture so your skin actually stays dry and comfortable, regardless of condensation. Easily adjustable to be worn as a neck warmer, partial hoodie, or full balaclava, this versatile accessory is set to transform your outdoor experience this winter.

With more than 5,800 perfect ratings at Amazon, shoppers love this insulated balaclava for winter wear. One shopper shared that they brought it with them on an exceptionally cold hiking trip and it “worked like a champ,” adding, “The versatility and how easy it was to put on or remove made it a great asset to have on the mountain to keep the head, face, and neck warm and protected.”

Another customer went as far as to call the balaclava a “lifesaver” writing that it “definitely allowed us to enjoy every minute of our time in the cold weather,” adding that it’s a “must-have if you are going to spend significant time in the cold.” One shopper even wrote that after trying four different balaclavas, this mask was “definitely my favorite,” calling it the “best fitting, warmest, [and] most comfortable.”

Being prepared with the right gear is one of the best ways to assure you’re going to enjoy your winter vacation, and the Tough Headwear Balaclava Ski Mask is an essential for skiing, hiking, and everything in between. Sweat-wicking, insulated, and easily convertible to wear in several different styles, at just $18 you can’t go wrong with grabbing this inexpensive option of TikTok’s favorite winter accessory.



At the time of publishing, the price started at $18.

