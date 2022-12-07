Nordstrom Shoppers Call These Compact Tory Burch Flats ‘Perfect for Traveling’ — and They’re on Sale Now

If you’re traveling with a small carry-on, these are the perfect addition.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 06:30AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
Photo:

Nordstrom

Minimalism may not be for everybody, but it’s certainly handy when packing for a trip and it becomes essential to make the most of the limited space in your luggage. Stylish pieces that are both comfortable and efficient are key, especially when it comes to bulkier travel items like shoes.

Whether you’re looking for a sleek shoe to wear on travel days or slide into your suitcase, versatility is the name of the game. The ballet flat is a timeless accessory that slots effortlessly into your travel wardrobe, easily styled from day to night and undeniably chic. Looking to level up your airport style? Right now, Tory Burch’s Minnie Travel Ballet Flats are up to 35 percent off at Nordstrom.

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $150 (originally $228)

These flats are an iconic fashion staple, but they also make for an ideal travel shoe due to their slim shape and comfortable design. Built with a split sole, the shoes are flexible and easily folded into your suitcase, so you won’t have to worry about damaging your flats in transit. There is an elastic topline at the back of the shoe to keep them firmly held to your foot, but the soft leather prevents the painful chafing and discomfort of breaking in a new shoe.

If you plan to be running around the airport or on your feet all day, the footbeds of these flats are layered with extra cushioning for maximum comfort, and a rubber sole ensures good traction on slippery surfaces. While the shoe comes in a broad range of 14 colors, the sale of up to 34 percent off is dependent on the shade you choose. However, if you’re shopping on a budget, prices start as low as $150 with the serene Meadow Mist green.

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $160 (originally $228)

From travel to day-to-day wear, Nordstrom shoppers can’t get enough of Tory Burch’s Minnie Travel Ballet Flats. One customer raved, “I bought these for traveling purposes and they have turned out to be the best shoes I own now.” Another added that while the medallion applique does set off the metal detector at the airport, “they are so easy to take off and put on that [it] makes traveling a [breeze].”

If you’re only traveling with a carry-on and personal item for a short weekend trip, these flats are one of the best options for adding a pop to your outfit without taking up any extra space. One shopper explained that they took them for a weekend of travel and “they folded up and I fit them into a fairly small purse.” They even noted, “They worked great for walking through the airport, too.”

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $228

Comfort should not be underrated when it comes to long days of travel, and shoppers share that these flats went the distance. One customer revealed that they spent hours on their feet, adding that the shoes were “comfortable from morning ’til night, functional, and stylish.” Another agreed, saying that “they are the most comfortable shoes I have.” Fitting true to size, these shoes are the perfect selection, and you can’t go wrong with any of the timeless colors. 

Building a versatile, wearable arsenal of travel wardrobe essentials makes packing for your next trip that much easier, and Tory Burch’s Minnie Travel Ballet Flat lives up to its name in that it’s perfect for hitting the road. If you have a busy day planned walking around a new city but still want to look chic, or are looking to take your airport outfit to the next level, this deal is not one you want to miss.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $150. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal tout
Shoppers Say These Celeb-loved, Cloud-like Ugg Slippers Are the Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They’re 50% Off
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan Tout
This Oprah-loved Cardigan Is ‘Perfect for Traveling,’ According to Nordstrom Shoppers
timberland boot sale Nordstrom
These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long
Nordstrom Rack Shoe Tout
These Shoe Brands Loved by Oprah and Kate Middleton Are on Sale for Up to 69% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now
Ugg koolaburra
People Are Ditching Their Uggs for These Best-selling Amazon Boots — and They’re on Sale for a Few More Hours
Allbirds Women's Shoes
This Celeb-loved Brand Is Finally Having a Sale on Its Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They're Up to 40% Off
Comfy Shoe Deals Roundup Cyber Monday Tout
Cyber Monday's Comfortable Shoe Deals Are Unheard of — Here Are the Best 77 Best Pairs for Nearly 70% Off
SOREL Women's Emelie II Chelsea Boot â Waterproof Leather Rain Tout
These Comfy and Stylish Waterproof Leather Ankle Boots Are My Go-tos for Winter — and They’re 58% Off
Girlfriend Collective Luxe Leggings
I’ve Tried Hundreds of Leggings — and My Go-to Pair I Always Pack for Trips Is Currently on Sale
Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Water-resistant Boots Are Up to 54% Off Thanks to a Rare, Double Discount
amazon royal loved superga deal tout
The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Always Wears Are As Little As $25 Right Now
zappos round-up tout
Zappos Just Dropped Thousands of Post-cyber Monday Deals — Shop the 32 Best Comfy Shoes on Sale
Sam Edelman Felicia Flat tout
Travelers Love These Comfortable Ballet Flats — and They're Up to 50% Off Right Now
Prettygarden Faux Shearling Shacket Jacket
This Comfy and Stylish Shearling Jacket Has More Than 16,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's on Sale Now
Tory Burch Sandals Sale
These Elegant, Supportive Sandals Come in 13 Different Colors — and They're Up to 30% Off Right Now
Cyber Monday Editor Loved Deals Roundup
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Early Cyber Monday Deals I’m Snagging From Amazon