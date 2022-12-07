Nordstrom Shoppers Call These Compact Tory Burch Flats ‘Perfect for Traveling’ — and They’re on Sale Now

Minimalism may not be for everybody, but it’s certainly handy when packing for a trip and it becomes essential to make the most of the limited space in your luggage. Stylish pieces that are both comfortable and efficient are key, especially when it comes to bulkier travel items like shoes.

Whether you’re looking for a sleek shoe to wear on travel days or slide into your suitcase, versatility is the name of the game. The ballet flat is a timeless accessory that slots effortlessly into your travel wardrobe, easily styled from day to night and undeniably chic. Looking to level up your airport style? Right now, Tory Burch’s Minnie Travel Ballet Flats are up to 35 percent off at Nordstrom.

These flats are an iconic fashion staple, but they also make for an ideal travel shoe due to their slim shape and comfortable design. Built with a split sole, the shoes are flexible and easily folded into your suitcase, so you won’t have to worry about damaging your flats in transit. There is an elastic topline at the back of the shoe to keep them firmly held to your foot, but the soft leather prevents the painful chafing and discomfort of breaking in a new shoe.

If you plan to be running around the airport or on your feet all day, the footbeds of these flats are layered with extra cushioning for maximum comfort, and a rubber sole ensures good traction on slippery surfaces. While the shoe comes in a broad range of 14 colors, the sale of up to 34 percent off is dependent on the shade you choose. However, if you’re shopping on a budget, prices start as low as $150 with the serene Meadow Mist green.

From travel to day-to-day wear, Nordstrom shoppers can’t get enough of Tory Burch’s Minnie Travel Ballet Flats. One customer raved, “I bought these for traveling purposes and they have turned out to be the best shoes I own now.” Another added that while the medallion applique does set off the metal detector at the airport, “they are so easy to take off and put on that [it] makes traveling a [breeze].”

If you’re only traveling with a carry-on and personal item for a short weekend trip, these flats are one of the best options for adding a pop to your outfit without taking up any extra space. One shopper explained that they took them for a weekend of travel and “they folded up and I fit them into a fairly small purse.” They even noted, “They worked great for walking through the airport, too.”

Comfort should not be underrated when it comes to long days of travel, and shoppers share that these flats went the distance. One customer revealed that they spent hours on their feet, adding that the shoes were “comfortable from morning ’til night, functional, and stylish.” Another agreed, saying that “they are the most comfortable shoes I have.” Fitting true to size, these shoes are the perfect selection, and you can’t go wrong with any of the timeless colors.

Building a versatile, wearable arsenal of travel wardrobe essentials makes packing for your next trip that much easier, and Tory Burch’s Minnie Travel Ballet Flat lives up to its name in that it’s perfect for hitting the road. If you have a busy day planned walking around a new city but still want to look chic, or are looking to take your airport outfit to the next level, this deal is not one you want to miss.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $150.

