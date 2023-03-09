These Hugely Popular Sandals Have Memory Foam Soles for All-day Comfort — and They’re on Sale

Comfortable yet simultaneously stylish sandals are not easy to find, and as we inch closer to warm weather (or if you’re preparing for an upcoming vacation), now is the perfect time to find the shoes you’re going to be living in throughout the spring and summer. And when it comes to travel, it’s best to stick to tried-and-true styles renowned for their support, comfort, and overall appearance. One designer brand that seems to have this mastered? Tory Burch.

If you’re ready to trade in your beat-up sandals for a more refined pair, the classic Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal is currently on sale at Nordstrom for as little as $139 in the dual-toned shades Sweet Corn-New Cream and Dark Lotus-Bermuda. With the timeless shape and fitted design, these are the sandals you’re going to want in your carry-on during your next vacation.

This iconic shoe has garnered an impressive following, and for good reason. A cushioned memory foam insole makes the sandals endlessly comfortable for long hours on your feet, and they’re easy to slip on for running errands or enjoying a long day out on the town in your destination of choice. Plus, the smooth leather toe post eliminates the dreaded chafing some shoes can cause in the heat.

Lightweight and made with a slim design, these shoes are easy to pack in your luggage without taking up excess space, and a rubber sole offers optimal grip on all surfaces. Not to mention these sandals come in an impressive size range from women’s 4 to 13, and an additional 23 stunning shades that are available for full price.

Finding a good pair of shoes for walking is essential for busy travel, and shoppers confirm that this is the perfect pair for leaving you feeling great — even after hours on your feet. One customer noted that while “walking with my flat sandals usually hurts my feet,” they have worn these sandals “all day walking around” with “no aching.” Another shopper called them “extremely comfortable” and “a great sandal for summer and vacations,” adding that they “look forward to having another pair in the future.”

Durability is also essential when investing in pricier shoes, and shoppers have also revealed that these sandals are built to withstand the test of time. In fact, one customer shared that they “still wear a pair from three years ago” and they continue to “look brand new.” When they picked up a new pair they were “even more comfortable,” ultimately dubbing them “very high quality.” Another shopper admitted that they love these sandals so much that they recently purchased their “seventh pair,” noting that the “quality, comfort, style, [and] variety of colors has made this sandal my go-to for a number of years.”

With warmer months ahead, now is the time to snag the Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal while it’s still on sale at Nordstrom for just $139. Lightweight, ultra-comfortable, and dubbed a “must-have” by shoppers, these shoes are guaranteed to become your go-to sandal for everything from running errands to your next big vacation.

And if you can’t get enough of Tory Burch’s stylish, classic sandals, you’re in luck — there are lots of other styles on sale at Nordstrom right now, too. Read on for our top vacation-ready picks from the popular designer up to 60 percent off. Hurry though; from the looks of it, some sizes are already starting to sell out.

More Tory Burch Sandals on Sale at Nordstrom:

