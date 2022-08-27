These Elegant, Supportive Sandals Come in 13 Different Colors — and They're Up to 30% Off Right Now

Summer may be starting to wrap up, but if you're in the market for a new pair of sandals to get you through the end of the season, now is the time to shop. Nordstrom just marked down several styles of the popular Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal for up to 30 percent off, and we want to shop them all.

Along with plush cushioned and contoured footbeds that many shoppers say are incredibly comfortable, the stylish sandals also have durable rubber soles that provide excellent traction. But what really makes these sandals special and ultra-fashionable is the brand's iconic logo medallion that's attached to the sandal's sturdy leather straps.

Not only do they have an impressive 4.5-star rating at Nordstrom, but the sandals have also amassed nearly 2,000 positive reviews from customers who are calling them everything from “the perfect sandals” to the “most comfortable shoe ever.” One shopper raved, “They are not only beautifully made but one of if not the most comfortable shoes I own. Definitely worth every cent!”

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $137 (originally from $198)

Other reviewers talk about how versatile the cute designer sandals are, with many noting that the sleek and simple design allows them to easily pair the sandals with just about everything else in their closet. “You can easily dress these shoes up or down! I truly love them,” one wrote, before adding, “They go with any outfit I wear. They’re very good in different types of weather and don’t get ruined as easily as other shoes.”

Their high comfort level and versatility make them the perfect travel shoe, too. One wearer said, “I wore [these] while traveling all day for vacation and my feet didn’t hurt at all by end of [the] day.” While another added, “I bought these as a gift for my mother who was traveling to the U.S. and had knee pain and she found them so comfortable that I got her three pairs. [They] look great and wear beautifully.”

There are 13 styles of the top-rated sandals to choose from and five are on sale for as little as $137 right now. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, so we suggest buying them now before they jump back up to their original price. Enjoy the rest of the summer in style!

