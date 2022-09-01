Amazon Shoppers Love These Soft, Stretchy Yoga Pants — and They’re Just $23 Right Now

You won’t want to miss out on this sale.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond is an associate ecommerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, where she primarily works on the Travel + Leisure brand. She writes about all things travel gear, including everything from the best suitcases to the most comfortable travel clothing.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

TOPYOGAS Women's Casual Bootleg Yoga
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you’re boarding a flight, heading out to an exercise class, or simply running errands around town, a good pair of yoga pants will never disappoint you. However, many pairs are pricey and even the most expensive options pill and fade in color over time. Amazon shoppers have found one option that’s impressively comfortable and durable, and it will only set you back $23 right now thanks to a current sale and on-site coupon, so there’s no better time to shop. 


The Topyogas Casual Bootleg Yoga Pants are made from a soft, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. Thanks to this fabric, they’re also moisture-wicking and opaque (yes, even squat-proof, as shoppers can confirm), making them a great choice for workouts and long travel days. The pants have a high-waisted fit with a crossover v-shaped waist that offer an ultra-flattering shape, as well as a boot-cut hemline that pairs well with sneakers, sandals, and even boots in the winter. 


Shop the wear-anywhere bottoms in five colors: dark gray, khaki, navy blue, black, and muted pink. Plus, you can also find a leggings-style option, one with pockets, and one with a straight waistband. They’re all available in sizes XXS to XXL. 


Related: The Best Travel Pants for Women

TOPYOGAS Women's Casual Bootleg Yoga

Amazon


To buy: amazon.com, from $23 (originally $29)


Amazon shoppers rave about the Topyogas pants — more than 3,000 of them to be exact — and for good reason. One exclaimed, “Don’t even second-guess it, buy them!” The reviewer went on to say that they love the stretchy material, while another wrote that the pants offer “the perfect amount of comfort and support.” And while pet hair and lint is a major issue with many popular yoga pant and legging brands, that’s not the case with this pair. “Pet hair wipes right off and sweater fuzz doesn't stick to the fabric,” one shopper said

A buyer complimented the bottoms by calling them “super flattering and super comfortable,” adding that, in particular, the “waistband is so flattering on the tummy.” As for how well they actually perform during movement, a wearer said, “I have squat tested them and there is great coverage,” while another mentioned that the pants are “able to stretch well for yoga exercise.”

TOPYOGAS Women's Casual Bootleg Yoga

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $29)

TOPYOGAS Women's Casual Bootleg Yoga

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $29)

If you’re looking for a pair of comfortable yoga pants that you can wear everyday or while traveling, don’t miss out on this pair from Topyogas, especially while it’s on sale for $23. At that price, you may even want to add multiple colors to your wardrobe. 


At the time of publishing, the price was $23.


Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
G Gradual Women's Pants with Deep Pockets
Shoppers Say You Can Wear These $33 Pants Everywhere — From the Office to the Golf Course
Skechers Pants
Travelers Keep Buying These 'Phenomenal' Yoga Pants Because They're So Comfortable — and They're $23 Right Now 
breezy amazon travel pants
Meet the $25 Amazon Yoga Pants Travelers Are Buying in Every Color
Comfy Yoga Pants
The Best Yoga Pants for Travel
HISKYWIN Inner Pocket Yoga Pants 4 Way Stretch Tummy Control Workout Running Pants
These Comfortable Flared Yoga Pants Are Perfect for Travel, Workouts, and More
LNX Womens Linen Pants High Waisted Wide Leg
Amazon Customers Are Obsessed With These Under-$30 'Light and Comfortable' Linen Pants for Summer Travel
Alo Yoga Workout Clothes
This Celeb-loved Activewear Brand Is Offering 20% Off Sitewide Today Only — Here's What to Shop
Sunzel Women Lightweight Joggers Pants with Pockets
Shoppers Love These Ultra-soft $27 Joggers for Workouts and Long Travel Days
Card Placeholder Image
Nearly 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Love How Flattering and Comfortable These Yoga Pants Are — and They're on Sale
Urban CoCo Women's Drape Front Open Cardigan Long Sleeve Irregular Hem
Amazon Shoppers Love This $23 Cardigan — and It Comes in 24 Colors
Sunzel Biker Shorts for Women with Pockets,
Shoppers Say These $12 Bike Shorts Are Better Than Lululemon
workout clothes
Tons of Stylish Activewear Is on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Here's What to Shop
fleece lined sweatpants
These Water-resistant, Fleece-lined Leggings Are a Winter Essential — and They're on Sale Right Now
AJISAI Women's Joggers Pants Drawstring Running Sweatpants with Pockets Lounge Wear
These Soft, Stretchy Joggers Are a Must-have for Fall and Winter — and They're on Sale Right Now
comfy leggings and pants for travel
The 13 Most Comfortable Pants and Leggings to Travel In, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Free People Movement Pant
Shoppers Rave About How Soft and Comfortable These 'Incredibly Flattering' Pants Are — and They Have Pockets