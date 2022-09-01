Whether you’re boarding a flight, heading out to an exercise class, or simply running errands around town, a good pair of yoga pants will never disappoint you. However, many pairs are pricey and even the most expensive options pill and fade in color over time. Amazon shoppers have found one option that’s impressively comfortable and durable, and it will only set you back $23 right now thanks to a current sale and on-site coupon, so there’s no better time to shop.



The Topyogas Casual Bootleg Yoga Pants are made from a soft, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. Thanks to this fabric, they’re also moisture-wicking and opaque (yes, even squat-proof, as shoppers can confirm), making them a great choice for workouts and long travel days. The pants have a high-waisted fit with a crossover v-shaped waist that offer an ultra-flattering shape, as well as a boot-cut hemline that pairs well with sneakers, sandals, and even boots in the winter.



Shop the wear-anywhere bottoms in five colors: dark gray, khaki, navy blue, black, and muted pink. Plus, you can also find a leggings-style option, one with pockets, and one with a straight waistband. They’re all available in sizes XXS to XXL.



Related: The Best Travel Pants for Women

Amazon



To buy: amazon.com, from $23 (originally $29)



Amazon shoppers rave about the Topyogas pants — more than 3,000 of them to be exact — and for good reason. One exclaimed, “Don’t even second-guess it, buy them!” The reviewer went on to say that they love the stretchy material, while another wrote that the pants offer “the perfect amount of comfort and support.” And while pet hair and lint is a major issue with many popular yoga pant and legging brands, that’s not the case with this pair. “Pet hair wipes right off and sweater fuzz doesn't stick to the fabric,” one shopper said.

A buyer complimented the bottoms by calling them “super flattering and super comfortable,” adding that, in particular, the “waistband is so flattering on the tummy.” As for how well they actually perform during movement, a wearer said, “I have squat tested them and there is great coverage,” while another mentioned that the pants are “able to stretch well for yoga exercise.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $29)

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $29)

If you’re looking for a pair of comfortable yoga pants that you can wear everyday or while traveling, don’t miss out on this pair from Topyogas, especially while it’s on sale for $23. At that price, you may even want to add multiple colors to your wardrobe.



At the time of publishing, the price was $23.



