These Are the Top Ski Destinations in America, According to New Data

The list includes some old favorites and a few surprises.

Published on December 11, 2022
Park City, Utah, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial
Photo:

Kruck20/Getty Images

The snow is falling, the lifts are open, and ski season is back — and if the 2022/23 season is anything like last year, it's bound to be a busy one.

According to Vacasa's Holiday and Winter Travel Trends report, 53% of U.S. residents plan to travel during the upcoming winter season, 30% of which said they are heading to ski destinations. (This represents a 12% increase compared to last year's findings.)

So, where are people going? Vacasa's top search data using the "ski-in/ski-out" filter concluded that people are searching for give mountain areas more than any other:

  • Steamboat Springs, Colo.
  • Breckenridge, Colo.
  • Big Sky, Mont.
  • Park City, Utah
  • Sugar Mountain, N.C.

As the travel trends report noted, among those who intend to ski or snowboard, almost half (44%) said they would prioritize their choice destination based on the affordability of its passes and rentals. And you can expect the slopes to be a little more crowded during the long weekends, as 48% of respondents said they are looking to take advantage of booking during one of the several long weekends over the winter. 

Steamboat Springs at dusk, Colorado, America, USA

darekm101/Getty Images

If you want to be among them, you better act fast. The report states, "People aren't waiting until the last minute: 71% of winter travelers have already booked their holiday travel, winter (non-holiday) trip, or both." 

But, in case you're looking to avoid the crowds, check out these 10 mountains you've probably never heard of but need to ski this winter for a little under-the-radar fun.

