These Are the Top Ski Destinations in America, According to New Data

The snow is falling, the lifts are open, and ski season is back — and if the 2022/23 season is anything like last year, it's bound to be a busy one.

According to Vacasa's Holiday and Winter Travel Trends report, 53% of U.S. residents plan to travel during the upcoming winter season, 30% of which said they are heading to ski destinations. (This represents a 12% increase compared to last year's findings.)

So, where are people going? Vacasa's top search data using the "ski-in/ski-out" filter concluded that people are searching for give mountain areas more than any other:

Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Breckenridge, Colo.

Big Sky, Mont.

Park City, Utah

Sugar Mountain, N.C.

As the travel trends report noted, among those who intend to ski or snowboard, almost half (44%) said they would prioritize their choice destination based on the affordability of its passes and rentals. And you can expect the slopes to be a little more crowded during the long weekends, as 48% of respondents said they are looking to take advantage of booking during one of the several long weekends over the winter.

darekm101/Getty Images

If you want to be among them, you better act fast. The report states, "People aren't waiting until the last minute: 71% of winter travelers have already booked their holiday travel, winter (non-holiday) trip, or both."

But, in case you're looking to avoid the crowds, check out these 10 mountains you've probably never heard of but need to ski this winter for a little under-the-radar fun.